Gwyneth Paltrow and daughter Apple look identical in matching Hunter wellies

Gwyneth Paltrow and her family are making the best of a gloomy situation.

The actor shared a sweet image on Instagram of herself and daughter Apple Martin playfully posing in matching green Hunter rain boots amid the extreme weather in California.

In the pic, Paltrow wears a breezy white top with billowing sleeves and large black buttons, plus green two-tone checkered high-waisted shorts and a chunky gold chain choker. Her teen daughter, meanwhile, looks lovely in an off-white sundress by Gucci printed with the house’s logo, in a subtle brown, all over. Apple styled it with a raffia shoulder bag and gold jewellery.

The lookalike pair went makeup-free and natural for the snap, in which they are both seen kicking up their legs, showing off their vibrant green boots.

The rain boots were very necessary over the weekend, as the Category 4 Hurricane Hilary (downgraded to a tropical storm this morning) tore through Southern California on Sunday, bringing historic rainfall and flooding to the area, and knocking out power in several neighbourhoods. All tropical storm warnings have since been canceled across Southern California, as the remnants of Hilary move north.

Paltrow also shared other photos in her post, specifically images of the latest chic outfits she has worn this summer. One particularly stylish ensemble was composed of a cropped black spaghetti-strap top and airy wide-leg trousers. Another was comprised of a navy, white, and green-striped sweater styled with high-waisted white denim shorts and flip-flops. “OOTD summer roundup,” she wrote in the caption.

You Might Also Like