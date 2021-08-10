GWM Holds 2021 Overseas Distributors Online Conference, Aiming to Win Globally with Continuous Change

·3 min read

BAODING, China, Aug. 10, 2021 /CNW/ -- On August 9, GWM held the 2021 Overseas Distributors Online Conference themed "To Change & For Future." Representatives from almost 200 overseas distributors from more than 60 countries and regions such as Russia, Australia, South Africa, Middle East, North Africa, Central and South America were invited to participate in the live-streamed conference. The aim of the conference is to clarify the concept of continuous change, convey GWM's strategy, and strengthen confidence in the strategy through performance reviews.

GWM Holds 2021 Overseas Distributors Online Conference
GWM Holds 2021 Overseas Distributors Online Conference

GWM achieved sales growth against the backdrop of the continued rebound of COVID-19 and the global chip shortage. From January to July, 2021, the overall sales volume of GWM exceeded 700,000 units, a year-on-year increase of 49.9%, and overseas sales exceeded 74,000 units, a year-on-year increase of 176.2%, accounting for 10.4% of the overall sales, demonstrating how enormous potential it has built up for the global market and how advanced its strategy is under the new situation. Encouraged by this, overseas distributors have overcome difficulties and made breakthroughs. GWM awarded Sales Pioneer Awards to the four leading distributors in Chile, Saudi Arabia, Côte d'Ivoire, and Ukraine.

Based on what has been achieved and the 2025 strategy, Meng Xiangjun, the Rotating President of GWM, pointed out at the conference that the only way to winning globally is continuous change. He encouraged all GWM people to win in this global change, making sure that GWM should stand out from other competitors by focusing on product-oriented winning and insisting on user operation.

Based on the category operation strategy, GWM will make its products global hits through "single product evolution" and "category differentiation", and win the global competition through high-quality products. Following the global trend of electrification, networking, and intelligence, GWM will lead the new energy segment with a full range of EV models, rely on technical strength to consolidate its leading position as an intelligent brand, and create greener, smarter and safer products for global users.

On the basis of winning through products, GWM will win the hearts of users based on around and all-field innovation through "deep enterprise reforms", ultimately winning by building a world-famous brand. While enabling systematic user operation, GWM is also attracting a growing number of users through marketing upgrades and method iterations, and consolidating an intelligent and innovative service ecosystem, to exceed global users' expectations and achieve word-of-mouth fission.

At the conference, GWM emphasized to overseas distributors the strategic objectives to make global production and sales volumes reach 4 million units and the overseas sales reach 1 million units by 2025. GWM will take the brand-new product segment as ammunition and all-around user operation as the target to create diversified product experiences and innovative methods for global users. GWM will continue to change and win the future in global competitions.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gwm-holds-2021-overseas-distributors-online-conference-aiming-to-win-globally-with-continuous-change-301351909.html

SOURCE GWM

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/10/c0715.html

Recommended Stories

  • NYSE-Traded Zig-Zag Maker Turning Point Brands Invests $8M In Cannabis Co. Old Pal

    Zig-Zag papers maker Turning Point Brands (NYSE: TPB) recently completed an $8 million strategic investment in Old Pal, one of the most recognizable and top-selling brands in the cannabis lifestyle industry. Turning Point Brands invested in the form of a convertible note, which includes additional follow-on investment rights. “Old Pal’s ability to build strong brand awareness, including outside of states in which it currently conducts business, represents an attractive opportunity for Turning Po

  • APA & TotalEnergies Make Oil Discovery in Offshore Suriname

    APA and TotalEnergies (TTE) encounter 30 meters of net black oil pay in a single zone of high-quality Campano-Maastrichtian reservoir.

  • South Korea is developing a critical metals strategy to back a lofty battery goal

    To be a leading global battery powerhouse, the country must secure its supply of materials like lithium and rare earths.

  • Airbus sees 1,000 German jobs at risk - source

    Airbus has warned employees of job losses at its small-parts manufacturing business in Germany if it doesn't get in line with a cost-cutting strategy set out in April.A source told Reuters that the group sees up to a 1,000 small-parts manufacturing jobs at risk if it continues to manufacture within the group rather than spinning off the activities.Under the shakeup set out four months ago, Airbus's Premium Aerotec unit in Germany would be split off, with part of it combined with other Airbus manufacturing plants.The rest would be folded into a new business specialising in small mass-produced "detail" parts which could be spun off.Premium Aerotec makes components for commercial and military aircraft in Germany.But the unit has been loss making for years.Airbus has previously said that Premium Aerotec is between 25% and 30% more expensive than other suppliers. The planemaker declined to comment when asked about the numbers of jobs at risk under the restructuring.Trade union IG Metall is opposed to the spinoff, fearing job cuts and less favourable working conditions after a break-up of the unit.

  • Oyu Tolgoi review raises doubts over Rio Tinto stance on cost overruns

    The review "raises certain questions in relation to the project management process" around the cost blowout and delay, Turquoise Hill said. "Rio Tinto will engage with the OT (Oyu Tolgoi) Board as soon as we have had the opportunity to review the report in detail," Australia's Rio Tinto said in an emailed statement. Rio owns 51% of Turquoise Hill, which owns 66% of the Oyu Tolgoi mine.

  • China is years ahead of other major countries in the development of its digital yuan, giving Beijing the chance to expand its influence: Chainalysis

    China is several years ahead of other major economies in its efforts to develop a central bank digital currency.

  • Athersys (ATHX) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    If you do not have the copy of the press release issued at the close of market, it is available on the Athersys' website at athersys.com. In our call today, I will share an overview and some details of our recent corporate business and operational activities.

  • Analyst Report: Pioneer Natural Resources Co.

    Based in Dallas, Pioneer Natural Resources is one of the top E&P companies in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas and NGLs.

  • Mexico's Cannabis Market: What Investors And Entrepreneurs Need To Know

    Mexico could become the third nation to legalize cannabis after its Supreme Court ruled cannabis use and possession laws were unconstitutional, decriminalizing it in June 2021. The decision came after several deadlines were not met by Congress, prompting the court to take action. Cannabis reform continues to make incremental reforms. In 2017, lawmakers approved a medical bill. The following year, Grandview Market Research valued the market at U.S.$47.3 million with a nearly 28% CAGR until 2025.

  • I Want to See a Bit More Bottoming Price Action on LyondellBasell

    During Thursday's "Lightning Round" segment of Mad Money, one caller asked Jim Cramer about LyondellBasell : "It trades for just five times earnings, yet yields 4.7%," and Cramer called that stock "an incredible bargain.

  • Plus reaches new driverless truck milestone

    Yahoo Finance’s Akiko Fujita and Zack Guzman speak with David Liu, Plus Co-Founder and CEO, about the company’s latest milestone and outlook.

  • France extends health pass restrictions

    On Paris' iconic terraces, it's coffee and QR codes as France extended its COVID-19 health pass Monday (August 9), with restaurants, trains and commercial centers required to make checks before allowing people in.Romain Dicrescenzo is a restaurant manager in the Montmartre district."And since this morning, we've refused dozens of people, unfortunately, either because they don't have the pass or they're not vaccinated. For those who were not vaccinated, it's understandable, but there are those who have forgotten to get the pass so they go home, or they go for their coffee in another place, whereas they could have had it here."Tens of thousands have protested across France against the health pass, with more than 230,000 taking part in demonstrations on Saturday (August 7).The protesters accuse President Emmanuel Macron of trampling on their freedoms. He says freedoms carry responsibilities that include protecting the health of others.Vaccination rates jumped after Macron unveiled his health pass plans last month. Two thirds of all French people have now received one dose and 55% are fully vaccinated.Issam Fakih, who works in logistics, is just one who rolled up his sleeves."I have a somewhat divided opinion on the health pass, to be honest. I've gotten vaccinated, because in my job, it's important. At one point, I knew that I would be blocked, so I did it. But beyond that, it doesn't really bother me. Now, it's something that's on the mobile phone, it's with me, so it doesn't bother me when I'm asked for it, because I've done it."From Monday, people will have to show a health pass to eat in a restaurant, access non-emergency treatment in a hospital or travel on an intercity train. They are already needed to access swimming pools, museums and nightclubs.Health employees have until September 15 to get their vaccinations or face suspension.

  • Oil Price Fundamental Weekly Forecast – COVID Curbs, Strong US Dollar to Fuel Price Slide

    Given the recent surge in global coronavirus cases, we could start to see the damage the rise has caused to demand this week.

  • Higher Revenues Lift BNSF's Q2 Profits

    A 26% gain in revenues helped boost BNSF's net profits in the second quarter of 2021. BNSF's revenues in the second quarter were $5.8 billion, compared with $4.6 billion in the first quarter of 2021, BNSF said Monday. Net income was $1.5 billion in the second quarter, a 34% increase from $1.1 billion a year ago. A 24% increase in rail volumes helped to fuel higher revenues, although the COVID-19 pandemic caused a significant economic slowdown that adversely affected volumes in 2020, said BNSF's

  • Sephora shops debut in Kohl's stores

    Sephora shops within Kohl’s stores debuted across America. Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi shares the details.

  • BioNTech says has supplied over 1 bln vaccines

    BioNTech and its partner Pfizer have supplied more than one billion doses of their COVID-19 vaccine.That's according to the German biotech group Monday (August 9).The supply tally is up from more than 700 million doses announced by BioNTech in June.The company said in a statement it expects to make just under $19 billion in revenue from the vaccine this year - up from a previous forecast in May.That's based on delivery contracts for more than 2.2 billion doses so far.BioNTech's optimism comes after Pfizer last month also raised its forecast for its share of 2021 vaccine sales to $33.5 billion.BioNTech added that it and Pfizer believe a third dose of its vaccine 'has the potential to preserve the highest levels of protection against all currently tested variants of the virus - that includes the highly infectious Delta variant.It does, though, plan to start testing a vaccine adjusted to Delta on humans this month.

  • Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Construction Outlook 2021 - Trends, Opportunities and Challenges in GCC Construction in 2021 and 2022 - MEED Insights

    Summary After a six-year slowdown triggered by the crash in oil prices in 2014 and deepened by the impact of Covid-19, the GCC construction industry is set for a strong recovery in 2021 and 2022.New York, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Construction Outlook 2021 - Trends, Opportunities and Challenges in GCC Construction in 2021 and 2022 - MEED Insights" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06107047/?utm_source=GNW

  • Saudi Arabia's economy returns to growth after pandemic slump

    Saudi Arabia's economy grew for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic in the second quarter fuelled by a 10.1% growth in the non-oil sector, according to flash government estimates on Monday. The data, which showed the economy growing 1.5% from a year ago, prompted economists to expect faster expansion in the second half of the year with the oil sector benefiting from higher output. "The quarterly GDP growth points to a further pick-up in activity, with the oil sector benefiting from higher production," said Monica Malik, chief economist at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank.

  • Driver constraints continue to plague the trucking industry: U.S. Xpress CEO

    Eric Fuller, U.S. Xpress CEO, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the Q3 trucking industry forecast. driver scarcity impacts on truckload capacity, and pay raises.

  • 5 Infrastructure Stocks That Look Like Bargains as a Bill Inches Forward

    Most construction-related stocks have run up in anticipation of passage of a $1 trillion bill. But engineering and inspection firms’ shares still seem well-priced.