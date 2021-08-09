Gwen Stefani's Latest Throwback With Blake Shelton Is Dividing Fans Right Now



While Gwen Stefani continues enjoying newlywed bliss after tying the knot with Blake Shelton last month, she's also having a bit of fun with Photoshop. That said, her latest photo editing work has rubbed some fans the wrong way.

It all began on Thursday when the 51-year-old No Doubt leading lady tweeted about uploading a new profile picture on Twitter. The new profile picture featured a younger Gwen photoshopped next to a younger Blake at the 2003 CMA Awards. But upon taking a closer look, some claimed that Gwen photoshopped herself over Blake’s ex-wife, Kaynette Williams, who walked the red carpet with Blake at that same event.

The 45-year-old country music star was married to Kaynette for three years during the early days of his career, from 2003 to 2006. Their divorce was said to inspire Blake’s 2007 album Pure BS.

Though some accused Gwen of photoshopping herself over Kaynette, it looks like she may have instead simply added herself onto a solo shot of Blake on the red carpet. Nonetheless, fans still had feelings about it.

“Disrespectful and unnecessary. He had his life before you, no need to be jealous,” one person wrote. “Sorry, but why? His past made him into the man he is today. History is not there to be erased but to learn from. It also can not be changed,” another wrote. “Wow. That's a bold move. Is bold the right word?,” a different fan said.

Photo credit: Frank Mullen

On the other hand, there were fans who found the throwback to be endearing. “So cute and I love that you are doing different periods in [your] lives…keep them coming!” a follower commented. “Why does anyone care it was photoshopped? She looks cute and he looks dashing. I wish you both a long and happy marriage! 🥂,” another tweeted. “Maybe she wanted to see what they would have look like together at a younger age. I don’t think she is being mean at all, just having a little fun with Blake being so young,” someone else said.

This isn’t the first time Gwen has taken a throwback photo and put her own twist on it. Last fall, she took a throwback photo of her and her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, and photoshopped Blake over the Bush singer. Nearly a year later, Blake still has this snap as his Twitter profile pic and many say that the couple’s icons now go well together.

Opinions aside, Gwen and Blake seem to get each other's humor, and that's all that truly counts.

