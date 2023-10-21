Gwen Stefani gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame: Best images of the heartfelt ceremony

Just a Southern California girl ...

Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

The three-time Grammy winner was joined by her children — Kingston, Apollo and Zuma Rossdale—and her husband Blake Shelton, along with Eric, Jill, Todd, Patti, and Dennis Stefani, as she received the iconic honor in the heart of Hollywood. Stefani was all smiles during the ceremony, receiving admiration that included a congratulations from Reba McEntire and more, but it was Shelton’s speech that brought the singer-songwriter and business mogul to tears.

Here’s a look at the best images from the ceremony…

Gwen Stefani Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

(Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Gwen Stefani Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

(Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Gwen Stefani Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

(Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Gwen Stefani Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

(Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Gwen Stefani Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

(FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Gwen Stefani Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

(Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Gwen Stefani Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

(Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Gwen Stefani Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

(Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Gwen Stefani Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

(Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Gwen Stefani Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

(Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Gwen Stefani Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

(Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Gwen Stefani Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

(Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Gwen Stefani Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

(Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Gwen Stefani Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

(Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Story originally appeared on List Wire