Gwen Crabb: Wales and Gloucester-Hartpury lock suffers further injury setback

Second row Gwen Crabb has won 29 caps for Wales [Huw Evans picture agency]

Wales lock Gwen Crabb is set for another lengthy spell on the sidelines just weeks after making her return from long-term injury.

Crabb, 24, suffered a season-ending knee injury against Ireland in the 2023 Six Nations having only just come back from a fractured fibula.

She returned to action for Gloucester-Hartpury in February this year and was named in Wales' 2024 Six Nations squad.

But she sustained another knee injury last month and has since had surgery.

Crabb is once again sharing her rehabilitation journey on social media, saying this was her third surgery in 18 months and that "third time's a charm".

"Not what I anticipated but dealing with a spanner in the works is kind of becoming my thing," she said.

Wales head coach Ioan Cunningham confirmed Crabb will be out of action for a few weeks, but is confident she will come back stronger.

"Gwen Crabb picked up an injury playing for Gloucester against Exeter and came into camp with a bit of a knee issue which didn't quite recover, so we had to take further treatment," said Cunningham.

"It is a setback but she is mentally tough and resilient.

"She has come back before so she knows what to do. She is a super-strong person and I'm sure she'll be fine, and the support around her will be first class."