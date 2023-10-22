GVSU football trounces Northern Michigan with 73-point performance

MARQUETTE - The No. 2 Grand Valley State football team scored early and often and dominated in every facet of the game for a 73-14 GLIAC road win at Northern Michigan Saturday afternoon in Marquette at the Superior Dome.

GVSU will now host Michigan Tech next Saturday (Oct. 28) in the annual homecoming contest. The 59-point margin of victory was the largest in the series, eclipsing the 53-point win a year ago in Allendale.

The Laker offense produced 609 total yards on just 66 plays, 352 on the ground and 257 through the air. Every offensive player on the trip made an impact as 13 different players caught a pass, from three quarterbacks and eight Lakers were involved in the running game. Senior RB Tariq Reid toted the ball 10 times for 80 yards and a touchdown, while catching one pass for seven yards and a TD.

Reid eclipsed the 2,500-yard rushing mark for his career on a 59-yard run in the first quarter. Derrick Woods added 76 yards on six carries and Syone Usma-Harper added 57 yards on four carries. Tight end Drew Peterson hauled in a career-high four receptions for 31 yards and touchdown, while WR Cody Tierney caught three passes for 44 yards and a score, while rushing one time for 31 yards and a touchdown. Gavin Cossou added three catches for 40 yards and WR Kyle Nott pulled in three catches for 29 yards. GVSU was 9-11 in third down conversions. QB Cade Peterson completed 17-of-21 passes for 192 yards and three TDs, while Avery Moore was 5-10 for 52 yards and a touchdown.

The GVSU defense limited Northern Michigan to 279 yards on 74 plays, 91 coming via the ground and 188 through the air. Junior LB J.T. Popp led the defense with a career-high 10 tackles, while Riley Simson chipped in a career-high eight tackles and two tackles for loss. Jack Grice tallied six stops and Jake Archbold four. The Laker defense forced three turnovers that led to 21 points, including two defensive touchdowns. LB Damonte McCurdy returned a fumble 25 yards for a touchdown and LB Tommy Barnett returned an interception 45 yards for a touchdown. Senior LB Abe Swanson returned an interception 39 yards that led to a Laker touchdown.

GVSU got on the board with its first offensive possession, driving 75 yards in five plays for a score. RB Tariq Reid hauled in a swing pass out of the backfield from Cade Peterson for the 7-yard TD reception. Tierney raced 31 yards for a TD on the Lakers' second possession and Tariq Reid added a short touchdown run for a 21-lead. Drew Peterson caught a 5-yard TD pass from Cade Peterson and senior kicker Josh Gorball ended the first half with a 52-yard field goal as time expired, the second longest field goal in Laker football history.

Tierney hauled in a 30-yard TD reception on GVSU's first possession of the second half to push the lead to 38-0. RS freshman WR Kellen Reed finished a 5-play, 74-yard drive with a 15-yard touchdown run and Woods caught a 6-yard pass from QB Avery Moore. Reed also hauled in a 13-yard pass for a touchdown from QB Alex Thole.

