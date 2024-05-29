GV's Rogers, Boiarski; PV's Shinault to represent county at D-III state tournament

May 29—One will attempt to jump as high as possible, one will attempt to jump as far as possible and one will attempt to run as fast as possible.

Grand Valley's Bobby Rogers and Reagan Boiarski and Pymatuning Valley's Brayden Shinault are scheduled to compete for the final time in the 2024 season in the Division III state track and field tournament at Dayton's Welcome Stadium.

Rogers, a senior, is slated to participate in the high jump at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

He claimed first in the Norwayne Regional on Friday with a mark of 6-3.

Rogers is making his second straight appearance in the high jump at state.

He is one of five competitors entering state at 6-3. Arlington sophomore Calvin Willow holds the top-ranked spot at 6-8.25.

"My ultimate goal is to place at state," Rogers said. "I definitely felt a ton of pressure on me to make it back down to state since I had made it last year, so once there was four of us jumpers left, it felt like a thousand pounds lifted off my back. I was very happy, but I expected to go out and win."

In the 2023 state tournament at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus, Rogers bowed out at 6-0 to finish 18th in the state.

"I think last year's experience will and has helped me out tremendously, whether it's being confident with my steps or just handling the pressure in a way and embracing it instead of running away from it."

When Rogers finishes on Thursday, it will signal his final event at GV after a standout football career and being a key player for the Mustangs' basketball team.

Rogers is scheduled to attend Baldwin Wallace for academics and to play football.

"It's a really special moment, and as much as it sucks that you'll never be able to compete at the level again, I've learned so much from sports and I've had outstanding coaches over the years that I can't thank them all enough for not only turning me into a very well-rounded athlete, but I feel I'm turning out to be a good young man," he said.

While Rogers is competing in the high jump, Boiarski will be participating in the long jump at the same time.

Boiarski, a junior, qualified for the state tournament by finishing second with a mark of 17-3.25 during the Norwayne Regional.

'I was excited," she said of being able to compete one more week. "State was a goal of mine all season, and to see it happen was amazing."

Sandy Valley senior Lexi Tucci has the best mark entering state at 18-3.50.

"My goal for state is to make it on the podium [top eight]," Boiarski said. "I plan to really focus in during practice this week and put in as much time as possible to prepare."

She is looking forward to seeking participants from around the state.

"Almost everyone I have talked to about state says to just have fun and enjoy it," Boiarski said. "New competition is great and a good way to learn by watching them."

Boiarski still has another year of soccer, basketball and track and field for GV.

"I plan to take this [state experience] as my motivation into senior year to strive for even bigger goals next year," she said.

Boiarski was selected as the Ashtabula County Girls Soccer Player of the Year in the 2023 season.

Like Boiarski, Shinault will have another year of high school competition.

The junior qualified to state in the boys 100 and 200 races with fourth-place finishes at the Norwayne Regional.

"I thought I had a pretty good chance, but when I was on the line, I started to second guess myself," Shinault said, "After I passed the finish line, I knew I was close, but I didn't think I got top four until I saw it on the screen. I was beyond excited to see I was going to Dayton, especially for both."

On Thursday, Shinault is slated to run both the 100 and 200 semifinal races.

The 100 is scheduled for 4:55 p.m., with the 200 going two hours later.

"I haven't looked at the other region times yet, but I know it is going to be the most difficult race of my life," Shinault said.

In both semifinal races, the top two finishers from each heat, plus next two fastest times, qualify for the finals.

Both finals races are scheduled for Friday with the 100 going at 6:40 p.m. and 200 at 7:55 p.m.

Shinault ran an 11.34 100 final at the regional. Tree of Life Christian junior Gabe Oppong has the fastest time entering state at 10.95.

He's the only runner to enter state with an under 11.00 time.

In the 200, Shinault's regional time was 22.61.

Oberlin senior Evan Hudson is ranked first at 22.04.

"I've learned my potential and that I have what it takes to make it to state again next year," Shinault said.

In the fall, Shinault will look to lead the Lakers boys soccer team to success again after going 14-4-1, 6-2 in the Northeastern Athletic Conference last season.