GV's Boiarski and Rogers; PV's Shinault qualify for state in D-III

May 25—Staff Report

Three Ashtabula County track and field athletes advanced to the Division III state tournament with top-four finishes on Friday at the Norwayne Regional.

The top four in each event advance to the state tournament, which is scheduled for next weekend at Dayton's Welcome Stadium.

Grand Valley senior Bobby Rogers won the high jump, going over the bar at 6-3. He beat out Rittman senior Evan Rastorfer, who secured second at 6-2.

"I came in [Friday] very confident and feeling good and I tried keeping a clear mind and just focused on clearing the next high jump," Rogers said. "The next thing I know, there were only four of us left and thankfully I was the one to clear 6-3, and I ended up failing 6-4."

Rogers is making his second straight appearance in the high jump at state.

"Bobby had a great day," GV boys coach Buddy Cardaman said. "We are very excited that he won the high jump with a 6-3. Repeating to the state meet in the high jump was our goal from the very beginning of the season.

"The goal is to get on the podium. His hard work paid off, and next week should be exciting."

Also for the Mustangs, junior Reagan Boiarski finished second in the girls long jump.

Boiarski went 17-3.25 to place after Trinity junior Iniya Charlton, who won with a leap of 17-10.25.

"I'm extremely excited to go to state," Boiarski said. "I spent all season working to get there. All of my success is thanks to my coaches, especially coach Cardaman, my team and my family. I couldn't have done it without their support."

Mustangs girls coach Kurtis Fisher is proud of Boiarski's accomplishment.

"Reagan jumped well and is excited to make it down to state," he said. "Our goal is to get on the podium next week as well. We know she has more in her. We are happy to see all her hard work paying off."

On the boys side, Brayden Shinault ran in two finals races on Friday for Pymatuning Valley.

The junior advanced to the state tournament in both of them with fourth-place finishes

Shinault ran an 11.34 in the open 100.

He edged Cardinal sophomore Ethan Bosch, who checked in fifth with a time of 11.35.

In the 200, Shinault recorded a time of 22.61. United junior Danny Milburn was fifth in 22.62.

"He had to battle in both races ... extremely tough competition," PV coach Ryan Shontz said. "Proud of how composed he was and how hard he fought.

"Every stride would have been the difference between qualifying and losing. He was so focused and wouldn't accept losing. Such an impressive kid."

For Grand Valley's girls team, Anna Steimle ran in the 1600 and 3200 races, while Alex Hunt and Kylee Portzer both were in the girls pole vault.

Steimle posted seventh in the 1600 with a time of 5:30.65 and eighth in the 3200 at 12:06.01.

Hunt notched fifth with a mark of 9-4. Black River senior Zoey Bungard took fourth at 9-4, but had fewer misses.

Portzer was 11th with a mark of 6-6.

Sam Steimle notched 10th in the 3200 in a time of 10:21.83 for the Mustangs boys team.

The Lakers has two other runners compete in finals on Friday.

William Baugher snared sixth in the 300 hurdles at 42.29, while Gavin Hodge checked in eighth in the 400 in a time of 53.67.