GV turf installation about to start

Apr. 13—ORWELL — The final athletic event at Grand Valley stadium for this school year was cancelled because of inclement weather on Friday.

The Grand Valley Twilight Track Invitational was scheduled for Friday evening, but high winds and heavy rain took care of that leaving the track and field teams to have away meets the rest of the season.

The installation of a new turf football field is scheduled to begin as soon as the weather cooperates, GV Athletic Director Frank Hall said.

Hall said the track teams will be able to practice at the facility, but that will end fairly soon when the construction starts.

The Grand Valley Local School Board approved a contract for $1,141,247.92, on Jan. 30 with a finish date of Aug. 2 so the stadium will be ready for fall sports.

Hall said more than $300,000 has been raised in sponsorships and donations to make the project a reality. He added the donation collection process is continuing as well.

Several companies have stepped up with large sponsorships, and area individuals and families have donated to the project. Some of the money raised will be used for potential resurfacing of the field when it is necessary.

Hall and GVLS Superintendent William Nye said they see the facility as a drawing card to get more athletes to come out for sports and improve the area youth leagues in a variety of sports.

"I've talked to football and soccer players, and even baseball players that are excited," Hall said.

He said the field could be used for baseball practice instead of retreating into the gymnasium when the fields are wet.

Hall said the present grass field does not allow for maximum usage of the facility, especially in the fall with football and soccer games and practice occurring regularly.

Hall said the soccer players are looking forward to a "faster" field to compete and practice.

The new field will include drainage that will take the water away, and also allow the field after rain without the concern of damaging the field, Grand Valley administrators have said during meetings.

Hall said students are getting excited as they see the materials arrive for the start of construction.

"The community is very excited about it as well," he said.