'Our guys were ready': How Kendel Dolby, OU football denied UCF from late tying score

NORMAN — Maybe Kendel Dolby wasn’t doing exactly what he was supposed to do.

But the result was exactly what Dolby wanted.

With 1:16 left and OU’s chances of staying undefeated hanging on by a thread, Dolby came up and helped slam the door.

Dolby’s stop of UCF’s Xavier Townsend helped the Sooners secure a skin-of-their-teeth 31-29 over the Knights on a day where things were far from perfect.

“We have a simulated pressure with bracket coverage, and anticipating the pocket to move, the play-action stuff,” Sooners coach Brent Venables said.

“We watched a lot of two-point plays that they had run over the last couple years. We certainly have had a little bit of exposure to coach (Gus) Malzahn. Our guys were ready for it. They did a nice job of executing in the moment.”

More: OU football report card: Mixed grades as Sooners spurn UCF's upset bid to stay unbeaten

Peyton Bowen knows all about being in the wrong place at the right time.

Earlier in the season against SMU, Bowen didn’t follow the script that was laid out for him, but still came up with a big play to help the Sooners win.

Dolby did a bit of the same Saturday.

“One person didn’t do their job but made the play, so I’d say it’s just people making plays and helping each other,” Bowen said. “What’s the saying? ‘If we’re all wrong, we’re all right?’ At the end of the day, made a big play and got off the field, got the win.”

The play was made possible on the back end, where safety Billy Bowman and cornerback Woodi Washington teamed up to make it hard for Townsend to do what he wanted to do — find Javon Baker in the back of the end zone.

Bowman stayed on Baker while Washington — who had been burned pinching up earlier on Baker’s 86-yard touchdown catch — stayed in between, clouding the lane but being able to jump up and help Dolby with the play if needed.

It wasn’t needed.

More: OU football erases largest deficit of the season vs. UCF & more stats from Sooners' win

Dolby wrapped up the receiver himself and virtually ended UCF’s chances at an upset.

“My job was to make a play, and I made the play,” Dolby said.

Nearly all of UCF’s passing production — 184 of their 248 yards — came on five completions.

Knights running back RJ Harvey made it hard on the Sooners at times as well, with 23 carries for 101 yards.

But late, the Sooners’ defense stood tall.

Two of OU’s three sacks of John Rhys Plumlee came in the fourth quarter and UCF ran for minus-4 yards in the final frame.

They also thrice stopped the Knights on third down, forcing two punts before UCF converted the fourth down for a touchdown just before Dolby’s big play.

More: How Dillon Gabriel's family is making every OU football game 'like a Thanksgiving'

There were missed tackles and missed assignments and plenty of busts for the Sooners’ defense.

But instead of that leading to massive numbers and an upset loss, it was enough for OU (7-0, 4-0 Big 12) to pull out the win against a UCF team (3-4, 0-4) that looked poised to pull of what would’ve been one of the biggest victories in program history.

The Sooners still had 13 tackles for loss, including two by Trace Ford and a big late sack on third-down by Bowen that forced a punt.

“I thought this was — it wasn’t — but it had all the makings of a dominant performance on defense,” Venables said. “It wasn’t. So we got punished for making some mistakes, and it doesn’t take much to be on the right side of it though, too.

"I believe in those guys (UCF) were a part of some of the mistakes we made today, and putting our guys in a position to be successful as well.”

OU vs. Kansas

KICKOFF: 11 a.m. Saturday at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence (Fox)

More: Relive OU softball's run to three straight WCWS titles with our 'Crimson Empire' book

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU football defense makes crucial 2-point stop to deny UCF upset bid