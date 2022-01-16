‘Guys, I see it’: UNC’s beatdown of Georgia Tech brings growth into focus for Hubert Davis

North Carolina’s Armando Bacot dunks against Georgia Tech during Saturday night’s game at the Smith Center.

CHAPEL HILL — As part of his post-game address in the locker room after North Carolina’s clobbering of Georgia Tech, first-year coach Hubert Davis took a moment to recognize a different kind of court vision.

“Guys, I see it,” Davis said he told the Tar Heels. “I said, you guys may not see it or may not see it clearly, but I see it. I said, Guys, we’re getting better, and we have so much more that we can improve on, on both ends of the floor. But I like where we are. I like how much we can improve as a team, but I see where we can be.”

Plenty of positives to take in for North Carolina on Saturday night, while flattening the Yellow Jackets 88-65 in Atlantic Coast Conference basketball at the Smith Center.

Armando Bacot furthered his dominant groove, delivering 29 points and 12 rebounds, matching his career best in scoring set a week ago and collecting his 12th double-double on the season.

RJ Davis supplied 21 points and six assists to bounce back from an unproductive showing in North Carolina’s previous game. Caleb Love (14 points), Brady Manek (11 points) and Dawson Garcia (11 rebounds) added helpful contributions.

And behind Leaky Black’s lockdown defense, the Tar Heels (12-4 overall, 4-1 ACC) suffocated Georgia Tech standout Michael Devoe, who arrived as the second-leading scorer in the league and managed just one bucket for a season-low two points.

“He held one of the best scorers in the country to two points,” Bacot said, appreciating Black’s effort. “He did a tremendous job, and it would’ve been a lot closer game if he didn’t take Devoe out of the game. It was huge. That was big-time.”

Jordan Usher’s 22 points and seven rebounds and Deivon Smith’s 16 points topped the visiting Yellow Jackets (7-9, 1-5), who couldn’t combat Bacot around the basket or keep up as North Carolina’s lead ballooned, and fell to last place in the ACC standings.

The Tar Heels moved ahead by 18 in the first half and led by 30 with more than 9½ minutes remaining in the game, effectively reaching cruise control with Tuesday night’s showdown at ACC leader Miami coming next.

Bacot pumped in 20 points during the second half, and finished 10-for-13 from the field and 9-for-9 on free throws. His first five baskets were dunks. He became the first North Carolina player with 29 points or more in back-to-back games since Tyler Hansbrough did so in the 13 years ago during the 2007-08 season.

“One of our keys to the game was having the maturity to go out there and play hard,” Bacot said, “and not be fat and happy with our win versus UVa, which was a big win. I feel like we took a step in the right direction, just showing maturity to go out there and play.”

This report will be updated with more information and comments.

