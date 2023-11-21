'There are guys with scars.' With Michigan week finally here, Buckeyes crave redemption

Ohio State Redcoats were stationed in the hallway at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on Tuesday.

No, this week is not like any other.

Perhaps the Redcoats, whose normal duties are to assist fans on game days, were positioned there in case Connor Stalions decided to infiltrate the building. Stalions, the ex-Michigan staffer at the center of the program’s sign-stealing scandal, won’t be on the Wolverines’ sideline Saturday. Neither will coach Jim Harbaugh, who’ll serve the final game of his three-game Big Ten suspension.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day shakes hands with Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh following Saturday's game.

It just adds to an almost surreal atmosphere surrounding this year’s grudge match in Ann Arbor. Not that it needs the extra drama. The stakes for the game itself more than suffice.

For only the fifth time, both teams enter the regular-season finale undefeated at 11-0. The winner advances to the Big Ten championship game against Iowa with a certain bid to the College Football Playoff if it wins next week. The loser likely is eliminated from CFP contention.

More: Ohio State coach Ryan Day dodges talking respect for Jim Harbaugh, Michigan staff

While the Wolverines have rallied around the villain role Stalions’ shenanigans have landed them, Ohio State has no shortage of motivation itself. The Buckeyes dominated the rivalry this century until losing badly the last two seasons.

More: 10 years later, Ohio State's Marcus Hall embraces his viral double bird at Michigan

“There are guys with scars,” Ohio State coach Ryan Day said. “I’m one of them. It drives you every day to work hard and to make sure you do everything you possibly can to win this game.

Day won his first Michigan game as head coach in 2019 – the 2020 game was canceled because of COVID-19 – but most of OSU’s current players have never experienced a win over Michigan.

“This game is really just about respect for us,” junior cornerback Denzel Burke said. “Especially my class, the last two years we haven't got it done. No gold pants. So we’ve just got to go out there and just be us.”

The last two years, Michigan has torched Ohio State’s defense for a combined 87 points.

“It’s horrible,” Burke said. “Especially when you’re at Ohio State, livelihoods are at stake. You’ve got to win this game. It’s mandatory. We’ve had to live with it 365 days, and now it’s here, so we’re ready.”

Junior wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. has had a spectacular OSU career, but he knows a victory over Michigan is missing from his class’s potential legacy.

“We all debate in the locker room, ‘Who has the best class? Who’s the best team?” he said. “Probably the No. 1 question you have to ask is, ‘Did you beat the team up north?’ It always starts there. That’s the deciding factor in terms of where your class ranks as far as legacy.”

As hungry as his team is, Day doesn’t want the hype or the moment to overwhelm his team. With a largely veteran team, he’s confident it won’t.

“You have to play with emotion,” Day said. “You can’t let emotion play with you. You have to have your emotions in check, which isn’t easy in a game like this. We all know the magnitude of it all, but it’s something we identified in the offseason and we’ll talk about this week.”

Day said it’s vital for the Buckeyes to stick to their normal preparation routine. As the Michigan scandal unfolded over the last few weeks, Day has avoided commenting on it and its possible effect on this game.

“Not that it’s easy, but the only thing that matters is this game, is this team, is preparing,” he said. “We have to stay disciplined enough to focus on that.

“We’re not going to let that stuff get in our way in terms of distractions. We’re just going to focus on this team, this season, and preparing the best we possibly can.”

Ohio State is an underdog for the first time this season and for the first time since 2018 against Michigan. But with a stingy defense and an improving offense that is as healthy as it has been since September, the Buckeyes are confident.

“There’s no pressure,” Burke said. “We’ve just got out there and ball and do what we know we can do. Just thinking about the game, my blood boils.

“I’m very emotional. I’m not trying to get out of character, but this game means a lot for us, and we’re going to get it done for the state of Ohio.”

Get more Ohio State news by listening to our podcasts.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: With Michigan week finally here, Ohio State football craves redemption