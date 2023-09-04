'These guys responded': Virginia Union wins Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic

CANTON — Upset-minded Morehouse was driving and confident. Favorite Virginia Union was on its heels.

Would this year's Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic produce one big surprise?

One big play helped shift the tone of Sunday's game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in a hurry.

Virginia Union linebacker Jabril Norman's big play in the third quarter set up a 28-point run by the Panthers in their 45-13 win over Morehouse. He forced a fumble in his own territory and recovered it. A crowd of 9,333 saw the Panthers then score four touchdowns in eight minutes to end all doubt.

Virginia Union's Jabril Norman forces a fumble by Morehouse quarterback Derrach West in the second half of Sunday's Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic.

Virginia Union won nine games and made the NCAA Division II playoffs in 2022. Morehouse was coming off a 1-win season. On paper, the matchup heavily favored the Panthers.

The final score did not reflect how long it took for Virginia Union to take control.

Virginia Union running back Jada Byers breaks the tackle of Morehouse's Cameron Selders as he runs for a first-half touchdown Sunday.

"It was kind of like the first couple of rounds of a heavyweight fight," said Alvin Parker, Virginia Union's fifth-year head coach. "We just kind of saw what punches they wanted to throw. When we got ahold of it in the second half, we just played our brand of football.

"It wasn't necessarily about what they did. Let's just focus on what we do."

Jada Byers ran for two of his three touchdowns during the Panthers' game decisive run. Christian Reid threw a 21-yard TD pass to Joe Johnson. RJ Rosales, the other quarterback Virginia Union used, had a 12-yard TD run.

Virginia Union quarterback RJ Rosales (18) scores a touchdown in the second half of Sunday's Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic against Morehouse.

A 14-7 Panthers lead became 42-7 in a matter of minutes.

"These guys responded," Parker said. "These guys want to set their own identity for the team they are. They don't want to necessarily be compared to last year's team or the team before that. ... These guys showed a response that I hadn't seen before."

Byers rushed for a game-high 147 yards.

Virginia Union running back Jada Byers dives in for a second-half touchdown during Sunday's Black College Hall of Fame Classic against Morehouse.

Momentum was clearly on Morehouse's side earlier in the third quarter. Delvin Olawumi Jr. blocked a Virginia Union punt and returned it 10 yards for a touchdown to cut the Panthers' lead to 14-7.

Morehouse was on the move a possession later. The Tigers were at the Virginia Union 26 when quarterback Derrach West's fumble was recovered by Norman.

It was the second big defensive play for Norman, a transfer from Mars Hill. He also returned an interception 68 yards for a TD in the first quarter.

Virginia Union's Gabriel Norman runs back a pick six against Morehouse on Sunday.

"This is his first time in a Panther uniform and to play like he did, we knew he could do it," Parker said. "He had a heck of a camp and earned a starting position with a very experienced defense.

"I'm happy for him. The kid deserves everything he had coming."

Virginia Union held Morehouse to 230 total yards. The Panthers rush defense was relentless early on. It held the Tigers to minus-5 yards on the ground in the first quarter and 10 yards in the first half.

"The mindset is to definitely stop the run and bring a lot of energy so the rest of the team feeds off of us," Virginia Union defensive end Armonii Burden said. "That's what we did. ... That's the standard. The standard is to not let anybody run on us."

This was Morehouse's second appearance at Benson Stadium. The Tigers played in the first Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic in 2019 and lost to Alabama A&M 35-30.

"This is my alma mater, and that's not acceptable," Morehouse first-year head coach Gerard Wilcher said of Sunday's game. "The thing about it is when we lose, it's 100% my fault. I take the hit. When we win, it's the kids.

"Evidently I didn't do something right. We weren't prepared, but we will fix it."

