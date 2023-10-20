'Our guys will respond': West Virginia looks to beat Oklahoma State after Hail Mary loss

Oct. 19—West Virginia's game with Oklahoma State on Saturday will go down as the most pivotal of its season.

Because the way a team responds to a loss like the one the Mountaineers endured this past Thursday will show what it's really made of.

With three seconds on the clock, Houston quarterback Donovan Smith rolled to his left and threw a pass that traveled 53 yards through the air, was tipped at the goal line and landed in former OSU receiver Stephon Johnson's grasp.

The play gave Houston its first Big 12 win and ended West Virginia's four-game winning streak.

"I've never experienced a loss like that," West Virginia coach Neal Brown said. "The game should have never came down to a Hail Mary."

Nearly every network and notable college football social media account shared the sport's biggest play of the year. It had to be inescapable for the players and coaches on the wrong end of it.

They can't let it linger, and another loss would do just that.

"We've got our hands full. I'm looking forward to getting back to work," Brown said. "Our guys will respond."

It's easier said than done, and few know it better than OSU coach Mike Gundy. Cowboys fans haven't completely moved past the 2016 loss to Central Michigan, and it seemed like Gundy hasn't either.

"I count it in the record book as a win, but Central Michigan," he said immediately after being asked if he has ever lost a game like West Virginia just did. "The officials lost the game but my point being is ... I've been in that situation."

What fans might not remember is how the Cowboys responded a week later. It took a school record 540 yards from Mason Rudolph, including a late 86-yard pass to Rennie Childs, and a Ramon Richards interception to survive 45-38 against Pitt.

Brown said he thinks having a few extra days to "grieve" will help the Mountaineers get over the loss in time for Saturday's game.

"Once you go through the grieving process, there's this period where you got to take ownership of what is ours," he said at his Monday press conference. "And then it's about the response. We went through the ownership today, and now we're going to deal with the response."

West Virginia is at its lowest point, and OSU is at its highest thus far.

"I think Oklahoma State is one of the hottest teams in the country, and I really credit Coach Gundy and his staff," Brown said. "They get beat at home by South Alabama ... but they have rebounded well."

The Mountaineers and Cowboys are tied in the Big 12 standings, and a head-to-head victory could make a huge difference in bowl selection.

That seemed like an unlikely scenario after OSU lost to Iowa State.

"You can tell during that bye week they went back and really simplified what they were doing on offense and defense," Brown said. "You can tell they're playing with a lot of confidence right now."

Brown further broke down what he saw watching Oklahoma State.

On Alan Bowman: "They settled on a quarterback. This kid has been through the league. He's experienced. Bowman has been at Texas Tech, had really good success and he's settled down playing well. He's throwing the ball better the last couple of weeks."

On Ollie Gordon: "They're focused on running the football, and that's something they didn't do a whole lot early ... I think the difference for them has been Ollie Gordon at running back. He was special last week, and he's a tough tackle — runs as hard as anybody in our league. They're getting him the ball in the pass game."

On Brennan Presley: "The kid has been good for several years now. They're doing a good job at getting him the ball in a bunch of different, creative ways."

On the offensive line: "They've had the same group. They're playing considerably better. I think they've reduced the number of things they're asking them to do, and they've gotten better.

On the defense: "It's a three-down front and three safeties. And if you look at them, they've made a lot of progress, and I think it starts with how they're playing up front. They've got really good length, and they're playing fundamental football. They're playing with really good hands. They're getting off the ball. And then at linebacker, I think this may be the most talented group across the board that we've played. Penn State had some good guys, don't get me wrong, but these guys across the board can really play.

On Kendal Daniels: "Everything funnels to their middle safety ... He's really good."