Who are these guys? Key Ole Miss players to know before the Peach Bowl

Penn State will play its fifth New Year’s Six bowl game under James Franklin later this month against Ole Miss. The matchup marks a contest between two top-11 teams and the third-best SEC team against the third-best Big Ten team. There will be no shortage of talent running onto the field at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 30.

The Nittany Lions have multiple first-round talents on the defensive side of the ball and will make life challenging for Jaxson Dart and the Rebels’ offense. Ole Miss has some playmakers of their own, especially on their offense, one of the more explosive units in the nation.

Penn State’s defense will have their hands full against arguably the third-best offense they will have faced this season. Let’s take a look at some key Ole Miss playmakers on both sides of the ball who will definitely have an impact in Atlanta.

Trey Washington, Safety

The Rebels’ leading tackler this season (75 total), Washington is also tied for the team lead with three interceptions. He is the top playmaker in the Ole Miss secondary and has a knack for making a big play whether defending the run or pass. Washington will have a big impact on limiting Penn State’s explosive plays by being that last line of defense.

Jared Ivey, Defensive end

Ivey is the Rebels’ best defensive lineman with 9.5 tackles for a loss, including 5.5 sacks. The defensive line is one of Ole Miss’ strengths and, along with Cedric Johnson (5.5 sacks), forms an elite pass-rush duo. Ivey also has a fumble recovery for a touchdown.

The Georgia Native is in his fourth collegiate season after transferring from Georgia Tech and has improved his pass rush production each year. The Penn State offensive line will have their hands full, stopping Ivey and Robinson, and it will be a matchup to watch. Whether the 2023 Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year, Olu Fashanu, plays in this game will be a major storyline to watch with regard to this specific personnel battle. Fashanu is projected by many to be a top-10 pick in this year’s NFL Draft.

Tre Harris, Wide reciever

Harris is part of an Ole Miss wide receiver trio that has more than 45 receptions and 740 yards. Harris is the Rebels’ leading receiver with 851 yards and eight touchdowns. His 47 receptions have come on an average of 18.1 yards per reception, and out of receivers with 40+ receptions, Harris’ average is seventh in the country.

All three of Ole Miss’s leading receivers average over 14 yards per reception, making their passing attack the 12th most explosive in the country. Harris also leads the Rebels with his eight touchdown grabs and will be a tough guy to slow down for the Nittany Lions.

Jaxson Dart, Quarterback

The USC transfer has revived his college career at Oxford, leading Ole Miss into their third Peach Bowl appearance, having won it in 1971. Dart struggled as a Trojan, throwing five interceptions and only nine touchdowns in 2021.

Dart has improved as a passer this season, throwing only five interceptions compared to 11 last year. With 9.4 yards per completion, Dart is seventh in the country, ahead of Carson Beck and Caleb Williams. As the leader of the explosive Rebel passing attack, Dart likes to throw it deep, and his ability to limit turnovers will be a key to the Peach Bowl.

He has been sacked 26 times so there will be an opening for the Penn State pass rush especially if Dart holds the ball too long waiting for downfield routes to open up.

Quinshon Judkins, Running back

The most talented player on this Ole Miss team, Quinshon Judkins, is the epitome of a workhorse in the backfield. He ranks seventh in the country with 237 carries. He averages just under 20 rushes per game, and it will be interesting to see how Kiffin and the Rebels utilize Judkins against Penn State’s second-ranked run defense.

The sophomore has backed up his tremendous freshman season when he rushed for over 1,500 yards and 16 touchdowns. This year, Judkins has 15 rushing scores and just over 1,000 on 4.4 yards per carry, which is significantly less than his 5.7 average a year ago. Judkins has 21 receptions out of the backfield but isn’t much more than a safety valve for Dart in the Ole Miss downfield passing attack.

