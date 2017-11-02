Guys, Kate Upton And Justin Verlander Are Actually A Really Cute Couple

Justin Verlander and Kate Upton are having one heck of a month.

On Wednesday, the Houston Astros pitcher and the “Sports Illustrated” model celebrated Verlander’s first ever World Series victory.

Upton and Verlander celebrate after the Astros defeated the Dodgers 5-1 in game seven of the 2017 World Series. (Ezra Shaw via Getty Images)

All smiles after the big victory. (Alex Trautwig via Getty Images)

Next up? A wedding in Tuscany sometime this month, according to Us Weekly, with some sources saying it could be as soon as this weekend.

Upton first announced their engagement at the 2016 Met Gala after a three-year on-again-off-again relationship. And though they are both huge stars in their own right, the pair seems surprisingly down to earth ― you know, as far as multi-millionaires go.

“Kate’s there a lot for me,” Verlander told Forbes in 2015. “And we’re just normal people. You know, normal relationship ― believe it or not.”

Below, we’ve gathered some of the couple’s sweetest and most relatable moments together so far:

When Kate took some time to show her appreciation for Justin’s beard:

When Kate called Justin “my MVP” and made us all swoon a little:

When they joined forces to give Justin’s brother Ben a hard time:

When Kate had a comeback to Justin claiming he was the first “SI” cover star:

When Justin tossed Kate a baseball before a 2014 game:

When Kate got honest about their sex life (and sometimes, lack thereof):

When they embraced a lazy Sunday together:

When Justin accidentally used Kate’s coffee mug:

When they aced their couples Halloween costume:

When they sang their hearts out ― “Carpool Karaoke”-style:

When Justin made Kate a home-cooked meal after a “disastrous” pizza fail:

When they shared this playoff-clinching smooch:

When they obsess over their doggo:

Never change, you two.