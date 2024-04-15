‘Guys are hungry.’ At least 10 Chiefs are already practicing with Patrick Mahomes

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes wasted little time in getting to work with new receiver/running back Louis Rees-Zammit.

Late last month the Chiefs signed Rees-Zammit, the former Welsh rugby star, and he said one of his biggest challenges is getting up to speed with the game of football. Not just the Chiefs, but football in general.

Rees-Zammit was in Europe last week but he returned to the States to get ready for the NFL season. That meant starting to work with Mahomes, as you can see in this photo.

The Chiefs open Organized Team Activities on Monday, but Mahomes has already been busy working with teammates.

At last month’s 101 Awards, Mahomes explained that the Chiefs aren’t content with having won two straight Super Bowls.

“Guys are hungry,” Mahomes said. “That’s one thing I’ve noticed is guys are texting me and saying, ‘When do we start?’ And I’m like, ‘Hey, y’all got some time. Take some time to yourself.’ And the guys want to get back at it.”

In addition to Rees-Zammit, Mahomes also has been throwing to wide receiver Hollywood Brown, who signed earlier this year as a free agent.

Receiver Nikko Remigio, who signed with the Chiefs last year as an undrafted free agent, is continuing his work with Mahomes, too.

Patrick Mahomes putting in extra work with Nikko Remigio!



Receiver Kadarius Toney is also spending time with Mahomes ahead of the 2024 season.

Receiver Kadarius Toney is also spending time with Mahomes ahead of the 2024 season.



Also working with Mahomes are receivers Skyy Moore, Justyn Ross and Anthony Miller, as well as tight end Noah Gray.

Mahomes’ trainer, Bobby Stroupe, shared a photo of a group workout and it appears that quarterbacks Chris Oladokun and Ian Book are part of the training sessions. That makes at least 10 Chiefs who have already started training with Mahomes.