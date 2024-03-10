'You guys got to chill': Anthony Leal sticks up for Indiana basketball coach Mike Woodson

Anthony Leal and Trey Galloway are returning for another season with Indiana basketball, but they also made it clear they will only play for coach Mike Woodson.

During the senior day ceremony after IU's win over Michigan State, both Indiana natives announced they would be back next season.

Leal, a Bloomington South graduate, said he wanted to "make something very clear."

"Adversity is part of sports," Leal said. "For those of you who are so quick to give up and call for quits and everything, there's a reason that you guys aren't coaches. So you relax. There's no other coach in the country that I would trust with anything in my life than coach Woodson. There's no other university that I would like to represent. We're going to run it back, but you guys got to chill."

Galloway said he would also be back to play for the "best fans in the country. Best place, Assembly Hall, and for the best coach in the country. I'll be back next year. Let's do it."

