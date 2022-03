‘Our guys believe’: Jerod Haase after Stanford knocks off ASU at the buzzer in first round of Pac-12 Tournament

Warchant

After closing the regular season on a high note with three straight wins, the Florida State men’s basketball team made the trip to Brooklyn for the start of the 2022 ACC Tournament. The Seminoles take on Syracuse at noon ET Wednesday on ESPN in the No. 8-9 seed game, with the winner scheduled to face No. 1 seed Duke in the quarterfinals Thursday. FSU and Syracuse will battle for the third time this year, having split the first two meetings.