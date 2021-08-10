Guy jumps in pool to escape overly-friendly pit bull

Axios

In honor of International Cat Day, which was Sunday, here's a list of the best U.S. cities for cats.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The list is "based on 11 factors, such as access to vet offices, the cost of cat sitting, and feline-friendliness of local rental properties," according to LawnStarter, a company that will help you find lawn care services (yet, incongruously, also seems to do research on cats.)Details: Curiously, Orlando, Fla., came out on