‘He’s that guy.’ Jaguars players rave about Trevor Lawrence after Week 5 win

Several Jacksonville Jaguars players had strong performances in the team’s 25-20 upset win against the Buffalo Bills, including Travis Etienne Jr., Calvin Ridley, and Rayshawn Jenkins. But it was Trevor Lawrence’s day that had teammates raving in the locker room.

“He’s that guy. He’s that guy,” Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson said of Lawrence in an interview with Brent Martineau of Action Sports Jax. “I’m thankful for him. As tough as they come. As good as they come. As good of a person as could be. Great guy.”

“He played his ass off,” Jaguars tight end Evan Engram told Martineau. “Some of the throws he made today were incredible. The way he ran around, the way he took some hits. His body was kind of bothering him there towards the end and he’s in there fighting. What a performance for him in there today. That’s our leader. He’s still growing, dude just turned 24 which blows my mind.”

Lawrence threw just one touchdown pass in the win, but racked up a season-best 315 passing yards and made several incredible throws.

“He’s more than ready for those big moments,” Jaguars receiver Calvin Ridley said in a postgame press conference. “We trust Trevor no matter what. He’s going to make the right read. He’s going to do the right thing at the right time. Closer to the end of the game, you saw that he made some good plays, some great throws and good checks and put us in a position to win.”

Through the first five games of the season, Lawrence hasn’t been putting up prolific numbers. His five touchdown passes are 17th most in the NFL and Lawrence is also outside the top 10 in passing yards.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire