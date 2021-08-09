Guy Fieri creates most American ballpark food imaginable

Left: product shot of hot dog inside apple pie pastry crust; right: Guy Fieri holding up the Apple Pie Hot Dog



The Apple Pie Hot Dog, in all its glory

This Thursday, a very special and long-awaited baseball game will take place: the MLB at Field of Dreams. The White Sox will play the Yankees at the filming location for the 1989 film Field Of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa, a site that still draws a strong contingent of tourists each year. While it will count as a home game for Chicago, this will be the first Major League Baseball game ever to be played in the state of Iowa, and a momentous milestone like that calls for a momentous ballpark snack for spectators to gnaw on from their shiny new stadium seats built just for the occasion. Enter Guy Fieri, Chevrolet, and the (Fieri-tastic) Apple Pie Hot Dog.

According to a press release sent to The Takeout, the Apple Pie Hot Dog is a play on an old Chevrolet ad from 1975, which heralds a bunch of comically patriotic imagery: baseball, hot dogs, apple pie and Chevrolet “go together in the good old U.S.A.,” asserts the jingle. (Fair warning before you click the link: I think this jingle just embedded itself in my permanent long-term memory.) And since Chevrolet wanted to sponsor the concessions at the Field of Dreams game—which is itself a celebration of all things American—it made sense to combine the apple pie and hot dogs into one mondo ode to Americana. That’s when the Mayor of Flavortown was called in to make it a reality.



Read more

Here’s a description of the final product, which Fieri’s statement in the press release describes as a “funky throwback snack”:

Story continues

The one-of-a-kind recipe will feature an all-beef hot dog, apple pie filling, and Fieri’s signature bacon jam, enveloped in flaky pie crust, and topped with an apple mustard drizzle, apple pie spice, and demerara sugar. The Apple Pie Hot Dog will be offered exclusively to attendees of MLB at Field of Dreams presented by GEICO in Dyersville, Iowa, on Aug. 12.

Since this dinner/dessert double whammy will only be available for fans at the game, Chevrolet has divulged the recipe for the Apple Pie Hot Dog so that fans can make it at home. If you simply can’t miss a single Guy Fieri–approved concoction, we present the recipe below; we hope it instills maximum civic pride in all you residents of Flavortown.





Apple Pie Hot Dog

1 refrigerated pie crust

1¾ oz. apple pie filling, lightly mashed with a fork

1/2 oz. Bacon Jam (see recipe below)

1 all-beef hot dog

2 tsp. Demerara sugar

1 egg, beaten

Pinch apple pie spice

Apple Mustard (see recipe below)

Crumbled Bacon, for topping

Cut two 3" x 5" pie crust dough rectangles and place on baking sheet. Apply egg wash to the edges of the pie crust dough. Spread apple pie filling on each rectangle of dough, then Bacon Jam. Place hot dog lengthwise on one rectangle, with 1/2" of the hot dog offset (so that it sticks out from the pie dough). Top with the other dough rectangle (topping-side inward) and crimp the edges all around to seal. Apply egg wash to the top. Sprinkle with apple pie spice and Demerara sugar. Bake in oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 18-20 minutes until golden. Remove from oven; drizzle with Apple Mustard and top with crumbled bacon.

Bacon Jam

6 strips applewood smoked bacon, finely chopped

1 Tbsp. brown sugar

2 Tbsp. honey

2 tsp. apple cider vinegar

Pinch freshly ground black pepper

Saute bacon in a hot pan until fat renders, pouring off fat after bacon cooks. Once golden, add sugar, honey, vinegar, and pepper. Reduce heat and simmer until liquid is syrupy and coats bacon. Remove from heat and cool.

Apple Mustard

1 cup apple pie filling

1 cup yellow mustard

Puree ingredients in blender until smooth.