'Who is this guy?' - Darwin Nunez's awkward encounter with YouTube nuisance Jack Doherty

Darwin Nunez is currently in Miami where his Uruguay side are preparing for the upcoming Copa America.

The Liverpool striker hit a hat-trick in last week’s warm-up game against Mexico, taking his international goalscoring tally to EIGHT in his last five games.

Life under Marcelo Bielsa certainly seems to be suiting Nunez, who has been able to put his club woes behind him every time he sets foot on the field for the Celeste.

Uruguay will be among the favourites to land the title having already defeated Argentina and Brazil in South American World Cup qualification matches.

They get their campaign under way on Sunday, June 23 against Panama in Miami.

Uruguay also play Bolivia in East Rutherford and hosts United States in Kansas City during the group stages of the tournament.

The squad will be based in sunny Palm Beach for the duration of the tournament and the striker is making use of his down time by getting out and about around Florida

He was spotted in Miami recently where he happily posed for photos with fans. However, he was then approached by notorious YouTuber personality, Jack Doherty, and his entourage.

Failing to recognise Darwin, Doherty nonetheless attempted to worm his way into a photo alongside the goalscorer.

“Who is this guy? Let me get one too,” says Doherty when he sees Darwin with a fan.

“Excuse me Sir,” he then says as Darwin pulls away from the crowd, eluding Doherty like he was getting away from a defender, leaving the Kick streamer in his wake before making his way down the street.

Doherty then awkwardly pulls his phone out before traipsing away.

Jack Doherty notorious prankster

The 20-year-old has made a living promoting his particular brand of rage-inducing content, where he hassles and harrasses the general public and, when people have a go back, sets a burly bodyguard on them.

He has run into trouble with TMZ reporting that the streamer is facing a lawsuit for one of his video “pranks”.

Good to see Darwin give this guy the runaround.

