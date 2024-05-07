'Gutted' Rangers will go 'right to end' in title race, says Docherty

Captain Nicola Docherty says "gutted" Rangers will keep pushing until the end of the season in their bid to lift the SWPL title.

Following the goalless draw in Monday's derby at Broadwood, the Old Firm remain level on points but leaders Celtic are 13 goals better off with just three games remaining.

“I genuinely thought we were brilliant in the first half but we just couldn’t find the net," Docherty told RangersTV.

"We hit the crossbar on two occasions and had chances to go and win the game.

“But I feel we lost that little bit of momentum in the second half, which is the disappointing part. Look, we’ll kick on, focus on ourselves, and go right to the end.

"They didn’t cause us too many problems and we were on the front foot, so from that side we’re a bit gutted that we couldn’t find a way to win the game.

"When you represent Rangers you need to go right until the end. We’ll focus on ourselves, get back in recovering, and go again in another big game against Glasgow City."