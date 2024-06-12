'Gutted' Joey Chestnut expected to miss Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest

Joey Chestnut won the last eight-consecutive Nathan's Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contests. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

June 12 (UPI) -- Joey Chestnut says he is "gutted" about his likely hiatus from the 2024 Nathan's Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest. Event organizers say he can compete when he isn't representing a rival brand.

Reports surfaced Tuesday stating that Chestnut was "banned" from the contest, but Major League Eating (MLE) organizers later responded by saying he is not banned and "hope he changes course." They also cited Chestnut's "choice to represent a rival" and "hot dog exclusivity provisions."

Chestnut could still compete in this year's event, held on the Fourth of July at Coney Island in Brooklyn, if he opts not to reverse his decision to participate in advertisements for the rival product.

He owns 16 titles in the event, including the last eight-consecutive crowns. His 76 hot dogs from 2021 remain the all-time record.

"I was gutted to learn from the media that after 19 years. I'm banned from the Nathan's July Fourth Hot Dog Eating Contest," Chestnut wrote on social media. "I love competing in that event, I love celebrating America with my fans all over this great country on the 4th and I have been training to defend my title."

"To set the record straight, I do not have a contract with MLE or Nathan's and they are looking to change the rules from past years it it relates to other partners I can work with," Chestnut said. "This is apparently the basis on which I'm being banned and it doesn't impact the July Fourth event.

"Sadly, this is the decision Nathan's and Major League Eating are making, and it will deprive the great fans of the holiday's usual joy and entertainment. To all my fans, I love you and appreciate you. Rest assured that you'll see me eat again soon! Stay hungry!"

MLE said it was "devastated to learn" that Chestnut chose to "represent a rival brand that sells plant-based hot dogs rather than competing" in the Nathan's event.

"MLE and Nathan's went to great lengths in recent months to accommodate Joey and his management team, agreeing to the appearance fee and allowing Joey to compete in a rival unbranded hot dog eating contest on Labor Day," MLE said.

"For nearly two decades we have worked under the same basic hot dog exclusivity provisions. However, it seems that Joey and his managers have prioritized a new partnership with a different hot dog brand over our long-time relationship."

MLE, who called Chestnut "an American hero," said it hopes Chestnut returns to the annual event.