Gutsy play call leads New Hanover football past North Brunswick

There was abundant regret for the New Hanover football team after losing to Ashley in Week 7.

The Wildcats hadn't lost to the Screaming Eagles since 2004, and a 14-7 score line was riddled with poor execution and timid play calling.

That's why New Hanover coach Dylan Dimock decided to get aggressive on fourth-and-2 with less than a minute to play in regulation against North Brunswick in Week 8.

Opting to bypass the skillset of one of the Mideastern Conference's best running backs in Caden Morton, the Wildcats rolled out and threw to wide-open big man Hudson Szczypta, who found a few blocks and stumbled into the end zone. The score iced the game for the Wildcats as they would take a 30-21 lead with 43 seconds left.

"I thought I was a little conservative last week at Ashley," Dimock said. "(The play call) was related to last week, I was so conservative, it was one of those that I felt like our defense was playing well enough if we had to (defend) we were going to be OK."

The play saw Szczypta, a senior tight end with just one reception coming into the game, score his first touchdown of the season.

"Obviously, I was as anxious as I could be," Szczypta said of his reaction to hearing the play call. "I saw the white goal line and the orange pylon, and I just ran toward it."

New Hanover's (4-3, 3-1 MEC) defense and special teams showed out in the win, securing six turnovers.

"I've been preaching to them all week about playing like a desperate football team," New Hanover defensive coordinator John Fuller said. "Desperate football teams are willing to do whatever is necessary to get it done, and (the players) bought into it."

A disastrous first half for North Brunswick started with an interception on the team's second offensive play of the game and included two fumbles inside its own 35-yard line, leading to a pair of touchdowns from Morton.

While it wasn't the prettiest of nights at Legion Stadium, the Wildcats defense proved New Hanover has plenty of fight left as we approach the playoffs.

"We were missing some of our players, and we just keep telling them keep chopping wood, and they got after it, so I'm really pleased," Dimock said.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: New Hanover football survives North Brunswick with gutsy play call