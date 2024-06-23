'Guts, blood, sweat & tears' as Glasgow 'win it the hard way'

Matt Fagerson - player of the match in the final - savoured URC glory after Glasgow "won it the hard way" with the odds stacked against them.

"Words cannot describe how we're feeling right now," Fagerson told Premier Sports after the 21-16 victory the Bulls in Pretoria in which his side roared back from a 13-0 deficit after 40 minutes.

"It's something we've been working towards all season and to do it in a place as historic as this in front of all these fans is, I can't put it into words.

"I think in the last three or four games, we've really taken a liking to knockout rugby in a sense of we're not overplaying the ball and when you've got a kicker like George Horne, it makes things so much easier.

"We went the hard way but we wouldn't change it for the world."

Duncan Weir, the only surviving member of Glasgow's 2015 Pro12-winning squad, added: "Unbelievable. The fight, the guts, the blood, sweat and tears - we did everything.

"I'm so proud to be part of this team. It'll be a good party."