'Gutless, leaderless & going down'

[BBC]

We asked for your thoughts on St Johnstone's 3-1 home defeat by Hibernian.

Here is what some of you said:

Ally: Probably the poorest performance I’ve seen from Saints. Watching the players' efforts and reactions to going two goals down was very disappointing. Too many negative players, a pure reflection of our management team. Mr Brown needs to remove Craig Levein and Andy Kirk immediately and put Alex Cleland in charge until the end of the season.

Jason: Gutless, leaderless and going to end up going down. Ryan McGowan said they needed the fans - we needed a team to show so fight and passion, but we got neither. Levein says it was a good week in training but they can't even pass 10 yards - disgraceful.

Anon: Manager trotting out the same crap after every home game. Too many backward passes when a forward one may create a chance/mistake. Need to get rid of the negative mindset, so thanks Craig, but yer number's up. I thought he was the answer, but I was wrong. Said it here before, play-offs are us.

Jackie: Apart from Dimitar Mitov, I don’t rate any player in this team that will save us from relegation. We just don’t play as a team. Levein hasn’t done anything to help us since he took over as manager. Four games now to save our season. Can’t see it happening.

Gordon: I actually cannot bring myself to even listen to Levein any more. The only thing I can reasonably think is that dismissing Levein and Kirk MIGHT save us. If they remain in charge, we will sleepwalk our way to relegation. They have been proved over and over and over again of being unable to even do the basic thing of motivating the players. The ba' is bust.

Anon: I thought Levein was a safe option to keep us up. 1-0 up at Dens Park in January we were actually sixth in the league. Too many players playing the season out as they are out of contract. We are going down via play-off and I will take that as overhaul from top to bottom is required. Form says we deserve to be relegated.