Gusty winds and 50+ cm of alpine snow will batter B.C. this weekend

Back-to-back storms continue to batter British Columbia, and that unsettled pattern will remain locked into place.

It could be a difficult weekend of travel delays, ferry cancellations and power outages as the next strong storm system brings gusty winds, heavy rain and 50+ cm of alpine snow to B.C.

The system's fronts will slam into north and central Vancouver Island Friday afternoon, quickly picking up intensity through the evening hours. Precipitation rates could be impressive and drivers are being urged to plan ahead for the changing conditions.

Friday afternoon through Saturday

Heavy rainfall is expected for Vancouver Island, falling near 10 mm per hour across the west.

Conditions will begin to ease for the region by early Saturday as the front moves into the Lower Mainland.

Baron - BC Saturday precip - Nov9.jpg

Some cooler air will mix in from the north, dropping freezing levels below 1200 metres and accumulating significant snowfall along the coastal mountains. More than 50 cm of snow may pile up across the coastal alpine regions late Friday into Saturday, which is great news for ski resorts and winter sport lovers. It could however, make for difficult winter travel along the highway passes.

Elevations near 1000 metres may experience periods of a rain and snow mix, as the heavy precipitation rates pull in colder air from above.

Baron - BC snow - Nov9.jpg

Elevations below 1000 metres will be impacted by rainfall and gusty winds.

Expect power outages, travel delays and ferry cancellations as winds roar between 60-70+ km/h inland, and even gustier over the Straits. Winds will spread from Campbell River Friday evening, southeast near the San Juan Islands for Saturday morning.

Baron - BC ferry delays - Nov9.jpg

Heavy rainfall will also stack up, with over 100 mm expected for Tofino, and between 50-80 mm for the Lower Mainland through the event.

The intensity of the system will diminish through Saturday, but yet another storm will arrive hot on its heels on Sunday, and will bring the return of active weather.

Baron - BC rain - Nov9.jpg

Unsettled weather will continue into the middle of next week, but the storm track will eventually start to shift south later in the week, taking the most active weather into California and Oregon. A somewhat drier pattern is expected during the second half of November.

