Gustav Nyquist with a Goal vs. Winnipeg Jets
Gustav Nyquist (Columbus Blue Jackets) with a Goal vs. Winnipeg Jets, 12/02/2022
Gustav Nyquist (Columbus Blue Jackets) with a Goal vs. Winnipeg Jets, 12/02/2022
An arbitration panel awarded damages to an investor who accused the company of negligence and breach of fiduciary duty.
MTN Sports' Ashley Washburn joins Chet on today's Montana This Morning to preview Saturday's playoff game vs. Weber State.
Current House Democratics Whip Jim Clyburn is running for his party's assistant leader position, but he faces opposition from Rhode Island's David Cicilline.
The Kansas State Wildcats are used to playing the underdog, and that's where they find themselves again for the Big 12 championship game.
How the Nittany Lions could be one of the biggest beneficiaries of an extended Collge Football Playoff.
USC's 47-24 loss brings late-in-the-day chaos to the playoff, setting up a comparison between the two-loss Trojans and No. 5 Ohio State.
On to the next one
Bowl Projections and College Football Playoff Picks after the latest CFP rankings and before Championship Weekend.
Drew Pyne went 8-2 as a starter for the Irish this season after he took over for Tyler Buchner in September.
Chiefs and former UC star Travis Kelce isn't a fan of Skyline Chili, but he did express his love for another local chain.
USC loses big to Utah and Ohio State likely moves into the College Football Playoff. Can Alabama? Fans give their takes.
Here's what Patriots legend James White thought of Mac Jones' sideline tirade Thursday night and what he thinks it means for the offense going forward.
Lincoln Riley deserves blame for not making adjustments when Utah surged early on, taking a conservative approach that dooms USC to a Pac-12 title loss.
Alabama high school football teams will have a rough next few years. Thompson 8th-grade quarterback Trent Seaborn won MVP at the AHSAA 7A championship.
How Notre Dame and college football fans reacted to the huge news!
You knew this was coming. You knew if Lincoln Riley got blown out in a big game, the knives would be out. This shows #USC is now relevant again, Trojan fans.
Twitter was very pro-Buckeye to get into the CFP! #GoBucks
The back door opens for Ohio State's CFP chances with Utah upset of USC in the Pac-12 championship game.
Former NFL quarterbacks Kurt Warner and Dan Orlovsky are on the same page regarding who deserves blame for Mac Jones' struggles this season -- and what the consequences may be.
USC’s College Football Playoff dreams may have gone up in flames on Friday night in Las Vegas.