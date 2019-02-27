Gustav Nyquist explains why waiving no-trade clause was an easy decision originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

In a matter of 48 hours, forward Gustav Nyquist went from scoring against the Sharks to playing for them.

Before making his Sharks debut in Boston on Tuesday, the 29-year-old from Sweden spoke with NBC Sports California's Jamie Baker and addressed the whirlwind trade that sent him from Detroit to San Jose.

"It's been a little different 48 hours for me for sure," Nyquist said. "But I'm excited to be here. I came in last night, so it's been the same game routine for me today."

Nyquist was paired with center Joe Thornton and right winger Kevin Labanc on the third line against the Bruins, and he was pretty happy with that development.

"I wanna help out as much as possible," Nyquist said. "Been put on a good line here, so I'm excited about that and I want to try to help out right away here."

So, what enticed Nyquist into waiving his no-trade clause to join the Sharks?

"You just look at this lineup, and every time you play them," Nyquist said. "This is a tough team to play against and I felt that just a couple days ago. So, it was an easy decision for me. I'm really excited to be here and hopefully go all the way here."