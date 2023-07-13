Gustafson grows into role with WNBA's Mercury

Jul. 12—PHOENIX — South Shore and Iowa alumna Megan Gustafson has upped her contribution for the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury, now earning regular minutes in the frontcourt as a backup to Brittney Griner.

Gustafson is currently averaging 4.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and has appeared in 14 games for Phoenix this season.

On July 7, Gustafson came close to home, finishing with eight points and three rebounds for the Mercury in a loss against the Minnesota Lynx at Target Center.

Gustafson has scored in 11 games this season, including a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds in a June 21 home loss to the Las Vegas Aces, season highs in both categories.

Gustafson averaged 3.8 points and 1.9 boards in 2022, her first season with the Mercury. This is her fifth season in the league, including stints with the Dallas Wings and Washington Mystics, and she is seven games away from 100 career WNBA appearances.

The Mercury fired coach Vanessa Nygaard in June after a 2-10 start and are still struggling at 4-15 nearing the halfway mark of the 40-game WNBA season. Gustafson and the Mercury will return to Minnesota on Sept. 3 (the Sunday of Labor Day weekend) for another game with the Lynx at Target Center.