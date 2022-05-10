Gus Yalden names final four programs, Rutgers among three Big Ten teams to make the cut

Four-star recruit Gus Yalden announced his final four programs on Tuesday, the coveted big man from North Carolina including three Big Ten programs in his final cutdown.

Rutgers and Wisconsin, long considered to be the frontrunners for Yalden, were among the forward’s final four. Rounding out the group is Nebraska and the College of Charleston.

According to 247Sports, Yalden is a four-star recruit and the No. 125 player in the 247Sports Composite rankings. In their rankings, 247Sports has Yalden as the No. 93 player in the nation and the twelfth-ranked center.

The 6-foot-8 Yalden projects as a power forward at the collegiate level.

I have enjoyed every ounce of the recruiting experience. I have met some amazing coaches that truly believed & inspired me.

Those relationships stretch beyond the court. On Tuesday May 17 @ 12:30EST I will be announcing my commitment live on Instagram @AdamFinkelstein @247Sports pic.twitter.com/S1tva4qtmX — gusbus (@gusbus2023) May 10, 2022

Last season for the Asheville School (Asheville, NC), Yalden averaged 17.4 points and 6.7 rebounds per game.

He moves well for a power forward, has a good dribble and has some nice range to his game. Yalden is capable of playing down low but can also pop up along the perimeter and hit from some distance.

He is a good rebounder and a tough defender.

Related

Rutgers football: Taj Harris ranked in the top 30 transfer portal players

For Rutgers, he has emerged as a priority recruit and the type of player who can help continue what has already been a successful rebuild under head coach Steve Pikiell.

This season, Rutgers made consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances for the first time since 1976.