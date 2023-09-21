How Gus Smith went from firefighter to Gordo High School football coach

Gus Smith's journey to becoming the head football coach at Gordo was not the typical path taken.

Before Smith landed the job at Gordo in 2022, he was a firefighter for 17 years. He originally went to rookie school at Alabama Fire College in Tuscaloosa, only about 30 miles from Gordo, and he spent most of his firefighting career at the Saraland Fire Department. Throughout his firefighter career, though, he never thought he would be a head football coach, nonetheless the head football coach at Gordo.

Originally from Daphne, Alabama, Smith grew up in football, playing fullback at Daphne High School under coach Steve Savarese, the once executive director of the AHSAA. Smith even had intentions to play for the University of North Alabama, but when that ultimately did not work out, Smith decided to follow in the footsteps of his stepfather, Jeff Cooper, and become a firefighter.

"I knew I wanted to coach, but my stepdad was a firefighter, so I became a firefighter," Smith said. "This was in 2003. I definitely always had kept up with football and high school football. I went to a bunch of games, and I knew I wanted to do it."

Gordo football coach Gus Smith working as a firefighter

Smith began coaching football on the side at his alma mater in 2011 where he was coaching the freshman team. After two years at Daphne, he went to Cottage Hill Christian as the offensive coordinator. Then, in 2015, Smith moved to Mobile Christian where he served as the defensive coordinator until 2020.

All the while, though, Smith was still working as a firefighter in shifts of 24 hours on, 48 off, forcing him to miss every third day of football. Despite this, Smith still balanced his time between the two.

"I loved it," Smith said. "It was a different vibe going from football practice to the fire department."

On occasion, Smith would run into scheduling conflicts between the two, but his coworkers at the fire department often donated time for him so he could take off for football.

In 2020, at the age of 37, Smith decided to become a coach full-time, and he went back to school at the University South Alabama for his teaching degree. Not long after, Smith was hired at Jackson High School in Jackson, Alabama as the head baseball coach and defensive line coach, along with being a health teacher.

He was at Jackson for half a year before the Gordo job opened up, and the opening immediately caught his eye. Years before, from 2016-2020, Gordo and Smith's team at the time, Mobile Christian, went head-to-head four times in the Class 3A state playoffs.

"The Gordo job came open and I applied for it," Smith said. "Next thing you know, I'm the head coach at one of the most winningest programs in the state of Alabama. I went from being a firefighter, working in Saraland, Alabama on shifts, to two years later, I was the head coach at Gordo High School."

When Smith took the job at Gordo, there were rumors swirling around about whether or not he would be able to uphold the 'Gordo standard,' which junior linebacker Haden Hathcock described as being good at football and winning games but also being respectful and giving back to the community. During his time at Gordo, though, Hathcock said Smith has exceeded expectations.

"I will say, no doubt, he has definitely done the Gordo standard," Hathcock said. "He has kept the team to the Gordo standard, he has never let us go below it."

In 2022, Smith, who also teaches physical education at the school, led the Green Wave to an 11-2 record along with a 3A-Region 5 championship and an appearance in the third round of playoffs. He was also named the 3A-Region 5 coach of the year.

So far this season, Gordo is off to a 3-1 start, and is on track to win another region championship.

Gordo football coach Gus Smith working as a firefighter

While Smith said he does not talk about his past with his team often, there are still many lessons firefighting taught him that relate to coaching. One of those lessons, which he learned from Captain Mark Schemmer at the fire station, is that when times are at their worst, firefighters have to be at their best.

Another lesson he learned at the fire department, Smith said, is overcoming adversity of a situation.

All of these lessons make up the journey Smith followed that led him to Gordo, a journey he said he hopes can inspire others in similar situations.

"The reason I am (sharing my story)," Smith said, "is if other people want to follow their dreams."

