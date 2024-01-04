Gus Miller of South Dakota State wins Rimington Award as nation's top center

Jan. 3—BROOKINGS — Add center to the list of positions where South Dakota State has the best player in the Division I Football Championship Subdivision.

Junior Gus Miller, a former Brookings Bobcat, was named the winner of the Rimington Award for the FCS for 2023. Named for former Nebraska center Dave Rimington, the award recognizes the best center in the nation at the FCS, Division II, Divisoin III and NAIA levels.

Miller has been a two-year starter for the Jackrabbits, who have won 28 consecutive games dating back to early in the 2022 season and are making their second consecutive appearance in the FCS national title game. SDSU is averaging 38.4 points and 456.1 yards of total offense per game while allowing an FCS-best 2.71 tackles for loss per game.

The Jackrabbits head into the Jan. 7 national championship game leading the FCS ranks in four other offensive categories: third-down conversion percentage (.548), fourth-down conversion percentage (.818), team passing efficiency (176.63) and red-zone offense (.963).

Individually, Miller finished the regular season as the FCS leader at the center position in PFF, which is a grading system that evaluates every player on every play.

Miller is the second Jackrabbit to earn the award, joining Jacob Ohnesorge in 2017.