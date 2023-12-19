Gus Malzahn turns up Orlando-area interest, leverages Big 12 into recruiting success for UCF on signing day

For many years UCF supporters often wondered why the Knights did not lean more on local talent when it came to college football prospects. Sure, they dipped into the Orlando area high school pool occasionally but didn’t necessarily go hard after the top-notch players.

Since 2010, UCF has never signed the top player in the Sentinel’s Central Florida Super60. Not that the Super60 should be any barometer for measuring the Knights’ ability to recruit talent, but it always seemed the top-ranked players were headed to Florida or FSU or even out of state. If UCF figured a player was destined for a big-name program, the coaches usually backed off and looked elsewhere.

Gus Malzahn has balked at that strategy. After Wednesday, college football’s National Signing Day for the 2024 class, the Knights’ coach, in his third season, will have signed 16 Orlando-area players. That’s more than half of the 31 local players George O’Leary signed in 12 seasons at UCF and almost as many as the 18 players Scott Frost and Josh Heupel signed — combined — in six recruiting cycles (2016-21).

UCF assistant coaches under O’Leary used to get frustrated with trying to get the head coach to pull the trigger on local talent they had been grooming on the recruiting trail. They just could not get O’Leary to budge on his philosophy of players fitting into his pre-determined mold.

UCF recruiters of the past, however, did not have the luxury of making a pitch to high school players about playing in the Big 12. Malzahn and his coaches have certainly leaned on the lure of their new conference to help with the recruiting pitch.

Wednesday, safety Jaylen Heyward of Rockledge, receiver Ric’Darious Farmer of Melbourne Central Catholic, receiver Jordyn Bridgewater of West Orange, safety Jashad Presley of Dr. Phillips and cornerback Chasen Johnson of Sanford Seminole all will be signing with the Knights in ceremonies at their schools.

For the 2025 class, UCF already has a commitment from Osceola running back Taevion Swint, and the Knights have offered flashy Edgewater receiver Semaj Fleming, as well.

Malzahn has a new perspective on recruiting local talent, and it has paid off in a big way,

“Three years ago, our goal was to keep our top players at home,” Malzahn said. “We really felt like if we could keep our top players at home and make it popular for those guys to stay home, then we’ll set up to win championships.

“Each year we’ve chipped away and now it’s more and more popular to do that. That’s how we’re going to build this thing to win championships and we’re getting closer and closer and you can see the guys that were hometown heroes. Now they’re on the field and they’re playing really, really good football … it all works together.”

Malzahn wasn’t exactly a stranger to Central Florida recruiting upon his arrival, having blanketed the area when working for other schools such as when he led Auburn.

“I’ve recruited this area for a really long time, even at other jobs, and I just know there are great players there locally and that’s how we’re building it,” Malzahn said.

Presley said local recruiting is essential to the success of UCF football.

“It’s super important,” Presley said. “I feel like Florida, the Orlando area especially, Central Florida has the best talent. I like us over like Georgia, and all of those others.”

Presley is excited about taking a step into his future by signing a National Letter of Intent with UCF.

“It’s kind of unreal, because as a freshman, you really think you have a lot of time, but your senior year comes before you know it,” he said. “I’m just glad I had the right people around me and the right focus to get to where I’m at right now.”

He picked UCF because of his relationship with the coaching staff.

“They were one of the first schools to believe in me. They offered me in the summer of 2021, at a camp, and I only had at the time like five offers,” Presley said. “But after they offered me, they stayed on track with me and it wasn’t always about football. They asked about how my grades were, how was I doing in school, what I wanted to do with life after football, and that kind of kept me in tune.”

Bridgewater committed to UCF in August and he’s excited about joining the Knights, especially in the era of the transfer portal.

“I think it’s amazing that he’s giving us a chance because this portal has taken over,” Bridgewater said. “He’s giving all of us homeboys and all the boys in the state a chance to get to the next level.”

The UCF atmosphere sold Bridgewater.

“When I got there, the first day on campus they made me feel like I was already part of the family,” he said. “It was just the culture and the energy they brought .. the vibe. Everything just felt right, felt like home.”

He agrees that Central Florida talent is worthy of being recruited and is happy to see UCF’s focus getting more zeroed in on its Orlando home base.

“I think it’s very important because there is a lot of talent out here that goes unnoticed and is overlooked,” Bridgewater said. “So, I think it’s great.”

Johnson’s signing will help continue the strong pull on the pipeline that extends from UCF to Sanford. Starting with Frost’s first recruiting class in 2016, the Knights have brought in Seminole’s Bam Moore, Gabe Davis, Jordan Davis, Demari Henderson, Ja’Cari Henderson, Kam Moore and Timmy McClain (USF transfer).

UCF also has offered two other Seminole underclassmen for 2025 in receiver Kenyon Holden and cornerback Juan Berchal.

“That’s the culture that we have built there,” Johnson said of the Seminole pipeline. “I feel like we can bring our competitiveness to UCF and make them better. And [Gabe Davis], that’s somebody to look up to. I see somebody who made it out of where I’m from. That’s definitely somebody to look up to and I’m trying to be like that.

“I’m hyped. I’m ready to make it official.”

