Gus Malzahn says his current program deserves more respect

Remember when UCF knocked off Gus Malzahn‘s Auburn team in the 2017 Peach Bowl, then immediately claimed a national championship by using the transitive property?

Now that Malzahn has joined the Knights’ side of the equation, he seems to be buying into the narrative.

In a recent interview with The Oklahoman ($), he says that his current program deserves more respect within the state of Florida.

“You, here, think about the ‘Big Three’ (Florida, Florida State, and Miami),” Malzahn said. “It’s time for the ‘Big Four.’ You look at the last six, eight years, we’ve been as good or better as any of those other programs.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Since finishing with a 13-0 record in 2017, UCF has enjoyed three 10-win seasons. In two seasons under Malzahn, the Knights have won 18 games, and have finished as high as No. 18 in the Associated Press poll.

As the Knights prepare to enter the Big 12 Conference, Malzahn reflects on the earlier days of his relationship with UCF athletic director Terry Mohajir.

“Well, first of all, when I took this job I — this was an up-and-coming program. Terry Mohajir, our athletic director, I was with him. We were together in 2012 at Arkansas State. We won a championship together,” Malzahn said. “I felt pretty strong that we were going to be in a Power Five conference before long. Just didn’t know it was going to be the Big 12, but everything’s set… I mean, first of all, Orlando, there’s not a better place probably in America to live. Best brands in the world are here.”

Malzahn and the Knights get to prove whether or not they belong in the “Big Four” conversation this season as they face a Big 12 schedule that features Oklahoma, Texas Tech, Baylor, and Kansas State.

Advertisement

More Football!

Auburn football has SEC's fifth-toughest schedule according to CBS Sports Jordan-Hare Stadium among top environments for 2023 season Where Auburn lands in Lindy's Sports preseason SEC outlook

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Taylor on Twitter @TaylorJones__

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire