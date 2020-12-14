Gus Malzahn with classy message to the Auburn family
Gus Malzahn was fired as Auburn football coach over the weekend after eight seasons.
On Monday, he took the time to post a classy message on social media to the Auburn universe.
A message to the Auburn Family: pic.twitter.com/Rmk00Y6cvX
— Coach Gus Malzahn (@CoachGusMalzahn) December 14, 2020
Malzahn finished with a record of 68-34. He is owed $21.7 million, 50% of which is due in the first 30 days.
Why would a coach who won two-thirds of his games be let go?
You have to dig deeper into the record: Auburn went a combined 8-17 against Alabama, Georgia, and LSU. Auburn was 20-24 against teams that entered the game with a winning record.
Quarterback Bo Nix appreciated everything Coach Malzahn did for the program.
Bo Nix on Gus Malzahn
“Thank you for believing in your players and giving all of us a chance to live out our goals and dreams” via an Instagram post. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/h6MTR2N6HP
— Auburn Gold Mine (@AUGoldMine) December 14, 2020