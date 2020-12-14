Gus Malzahn with classy message to the Auburn family

Gus Malzahn was fired as Auburn football coach over the weekend after eight seasons.

On Monday, he took the time to post a classy message on social media to the Auburn universe.

Malzahn finished with a record of 68-34. He is owed $21.7 million, 50% of which is due in the first 30 days.

Why would a coach who won two-thirds of his games be let go?

You have to dig deeper into the record: Auburn went a combined 8-17 against Alabama, Georgia, and LSU. Auburn was 20-24 against teams that entered the game with a winning record.

Quarterback Bo Nix appreciated everything Coach Malzahn did for the program.

