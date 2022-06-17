Gus Malzahn calls the ‘Kick Six’ the best play he has seen in person

During his time at Auburn, former head coach Gus Malzahn achieved plenty. The only thing lacking was a national championship. He came close but it just wasn’t meant to be as the Tigers fell to the Florida State Seminoles back in 2013, his first season back on the Plains.

There were plenty of good memories as well as some that were not so great. The not-so-great moments ultimately ended his tenure after returning to lead the program where he won a national championship with as the offensive coordinator.

One of the great moments included the hail mary pass that was dubbed the “Prayer at Jordan-Hare.” Needing a final desperation touchdown with time winding down, Auburn snapped the ball on fourth and 18. Quarterback Nick Marshall threw a pass that bounced off a Georgia Bulldogs defender and landed in the hands of Ricardo Louis, who scampered into the end zone for the game-winning touchdown. What a moment.

However, when Paul Finebaum asked about the greatest college football play you’ve seen in person, Malzahn had another play in mind and it took place just a week later against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Kick Six https://t.co/sWSUuL1iyw — Coach Gus Malzahn (@CoachGusMalzahn) June 16, 2022

Late in the Iron Bowl game with the Tide, Marshal once again had a big play as he found Sammie Coates for a 39-yard touchdown pass to tie the game after the Cody Parkey extra point with just 32 seconds left. Alabama and Nick Saban opted for a long field goal attempt to win the game and head to the SEC Championship. However, with the 57-yard field goal try landing short, Chris Davis took care of the rest.

