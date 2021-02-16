Gus Mahlzahn hired at UCF, Jalen Johnson leaves Duke, Chickens head for war
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports College Podcast
Apple Podcasts • Stitcher • Google Podcasts • Spotify
The Gus Bus has parked in Orlando. Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI’s Pat Forde react to UCF’s hiring of former Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn. Is the playoff the ceiling for the Knights?
Impact freshman Jalen Johnson opted out of the rest of Duke’s season this week. Is it fair to criticize Johnson’s move?
Finally, the Chickens took to the battlefield…seriously.
Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports Podcast family at https://apple.co/2Abi8jk or at yahoosports.com/podcasts