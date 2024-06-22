Gus Macker is back in downtown Jackson this weekend

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — The Gus Macker tournament is back this weekend in downtown Jackson, and hundreds are hitting the courts as the festival marks its 50th year.

The event moves around the country, partnering with local groups to host the half-court, three-on-three games. All profits go to volunteers groups and to nonprofits across Jackson County.

“Nearly $25,000 have been donated back to the community since we tipped off in Jackson in 2018,” organizers said.

Hundreds of people flooded Michigan Avenue and Jackson Street on Saturday, as pickup teams from across the area squared off in a bracket-style tournament of games.

Gus Macker Tournament is celebrating 50 years. (WLNS)

Food trucks, slam-dunk contests and even mascot games were available Saturday.

Katerina Hammond, Volunteer Coordinator for the Gus Macker Tournament, said the large turnout wasn’t surprising. “It brings so may families to downtown areas, and for it to be its 50th year, it’s just insane that it has been running for this long,” Hammond said.

“It’s a great team of people that put it on, and it’s just an amazing event to come together, and this year we were trying to blow it out of the water because it’s so big and so special.”

The event is going on through Sunday in the city of Jackson. To catch the last day of the tournament, head downtown to the area of Jackson Street and Michigan Avenue.

