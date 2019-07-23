Add another Beaver to yet another preseason watch list!

This time around, big man Gus Lavaka is named to the Outland Trophy Watch List recognizing the nation's best interior lineman.

The 6'4", 358-pound offensive lineman from Kearns, Utah earned his first start on the o-line as a freshman back in 2016. That year, Lavaka was named a Freshman All-American by Pro Football Focus. Since then, Lavaka has consistently shown improvement. In 2017, that offensive line helped running back Ryan Hall reach three 100-yard rushing games. In 2018, it was more of the same story with running back Jermar Jefferson. The then freshman back Jefferson became the first Oregon State running back to 1,000 yards in a season, seven games of 100 or more yards, and two games of 200 or more yards.

The success of Oregon State's run game starts up front with the offensive line and having a guy like Lavaka lead the way for that time and with his experience should make for another promising year running the ball in 2019-2020.

Gus Lavaka named to Outland Trophy Watch List originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest