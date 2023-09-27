Gus Hartwig's return at center brings experience back to Purdue football offense

WEST LAFAYETTE — Gus Hartwig was hopeful he'd return for Purdue football in the season opener.

That seemed like a long shot, but nonetheless, Hartwig rehabbed his injured leg suffered last November in hopes of taking the field vs. Fresno State.

Once it came time for the season opener, the Big Ten opener seemed like a more realistic possibility.

Last week against the Wisconsin Badgers, sure enough Hartwig was at center after Josh Kaltenberger started five games (three at the end of last season and two this season; Austin Johnson started the season opener) in his absence.

"I think for a lot of guys, they were excited to see me back," Hartwig said, "because they knew how hard I was working to get back out there."

Hartwig was an instant impact after coming to Purdue from nearby Zionsville High School. He was honorable mention All-Big Ten as a freshman, sophomore and junior. Hartwig started 27 straight games before missing the regular season finale against Indiana, the Big Ten championship game and the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl last season.

His return should bolster an offensive line that has at times struggled early in the year.

"If Gus is in there, it makes everybody’s job a lot easier. He’s so smart, he’s seen so much and he’s a really, really good player," Purdue offensive coordinator Graham Harrell said. "There’s not a whole lot that can trick him. He’s played a whole lot of football.

"He gets everyone on the same page up front and that’s half the battle. He does that. He creates confidence for the guys around him because they know he’s going to put them in a position to be successful."

Against the Badgers, Purdue had a season-high 194 rushing yards and averaged 6.3 yards per carry.

"Gus brings experience that we need," said receiver Deion Burks. "He brings that energy we definitely need on the line."

The Boilers (1-3) host Illinois (2-2) Satruday at 3:30 p.m.

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at sking@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Gus Hartwig's return brings experience to Purdue football offense