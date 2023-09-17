Gus Edwards TD caps game-opening drive for Ravens

The Ravens are up 7-0 in Cincinnati after a long drive to open the game.

Baltimore got the opening kickoff and went 75 yards in 13 plays with running back Gus Edwards getting in the end zone from a yard out. The drive ate up more than half the first quarter.

Lamar Jackson was 5-of-5 for 38 yards, including two completions for both tight end Mark Andrews and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Jackson's only incompletion was wiped off the board by a defensive holding penalty.

Edwards had two carries for 19 yards before the touchdown, so the Ravens found success in both offensive phases on their way to the end zone.