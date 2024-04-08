Gus Edwards speaks on why he signed with Chargers

The Chargers want to run the football more efficiently, so part of the process was signing running back Gus Edwards to a two-year deal.

Edwards, who previously played with the Ravens for six seasons, came to Los Angeles alongside his former offensive coordinator Greg Roman.

“I just thought it was a great opportunity,” Edwards said. “The coaching staff they’ve been putting together is incredible. [I’m] real familiar with coach Roman and his game. And I just wanted to be part of it because I already know what his mindset is.”

Edwards played for Roman in 2019, 2020 and 2022. In those seasons, he averaged at least five yards per carry. He is coming off his most productive season as a pro, as he finished with 810 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns.

Jim Harbaugh has made it known that he wants to pound the rock, and Edwards will be crucial in making that happen.

“And same with coach [Jim] Harbaugh, I already know what his mindset is — being a physical team,” Edwards added. “And I just want to be a part of that.”

In the early stages, Edwards noted that Harbaugh has been heavily involved in the action as the Chargers are underway in Phase 1 of the offseason program.

“I know his mentality — he wants to win,” Edwards said. “He’s been very into everything. He’s been in the meeting rooms with us. He hasn’t been staying away from the team. He’s been in the weight room with us. It’s been great to just see his face around.”

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire