Gus Edwards returns to practice

Baltimore’s run game is getting closer to receiving another boost.

Running back Gus Edwards has been designated to return from the physically unable to perform list. The Ravens now have 21 days to activate him to the 53-man roster.

Edwards tore his ACL during practice in September of last year, just before the start of the season.

In the three seasons Edwards has played, he’s rushed for 718, 711, and 723 yards. He’s also averaging 5.2 yards per carry for his career.

Multiple reporters on the Ravens beat confirmed Edwards was practicing on Wednesday and noted the status of a few more players.

Offensive tackle Patrick Mekari, who has been dealing with an ankle injury, also was on the field for practice.

But running backs J.K. Dobbins and Justice Hill were not on the field.

The Ravens’ Wednesday injury report should shed some light on their status when it’s released later in the day.

