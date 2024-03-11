Gus Edwards, Chargers agree to two-year deal

Running back Gus Edwards is going from one Harbaugh brother to another.

Edwards has agreed to sign with the Chargers, according to multiple reports.

ESPN's Adam Schefter notes Edwards' deal is for two seasons.

Edwards, who turns 29 in April, spent each of his first five seasons with the Ravens. After missing the entire 2021 season due to a knee injury and much of the 2022 season with lingering issues, Edwards rushed for a career-high 810 yards with 13 touchdowns in 2023. He appeared in all 17 games for Baltimore with nine starts, playing 42 percent of the team’s offensive snaps.

Edwards also had 12 catches for 180 yards in 2023, giving him 990 yards from scrimmage.

In 69 career games, Edwards has 3,395 yards rushing with 26 touchdowns along with 30 catches for 374 yards.

New Chargers G.M. Joe Hortiz was the Ravens’ director of college scouting when Baltimore signed Edwards as an undrafted free agent. Now, Hortiz has brought Edwards with him from the East Coast to Southern California.