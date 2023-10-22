Gus Edwards' best plays from 144-yard game Week 7
Watch Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards' best plays from a 144-yard game against the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2023 season.
Watch Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards' best plays from a 144-yard game against the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2023 season.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Lions vs. Ravens game.
Mohamed Ibrahim, who was playing in his first ever NFL game, underwent surgery in Baltimore after taking a shot to the hip on Sunday.
The Lions took a big step back against the Ravens on Sunday.
Scott Pianowski has plenty of praise for the Ravens after a dominant win — and fantasy performance — against the Lions.
The Titans' defense stopped the Ravens from scoring touchdowns five times, but they couldn't stop Justin Tucker's golden foot.
The NFL is headed across the pond. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Ravens vs. Titans in London.
An efficient offense, steady QB play and a solid running game have helped Detroit establish its identity early in games.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Ravens at Steelers game.
The Ravens had plenty of chances to win but left the door open for an action-packed Steelers finish that secured a Pittsburgh win.
Through four games, Detroit has improved in one key area that allows the Lions to play to their strengths, and right now there aren't many teams in the conference clearly better than them.
The Ravens QB turned in a four-touchdown performance against the Browns and the NFL's best defense.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
The Ravens would've been in great field position to beat the Colts had a pass interference call gone their way.
For anyone clinging to hope that the Patriots will turn the season around, in each of the past three seasons there was a 2-5 team that went to the playoffs.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
Mac Jones found Mike Gesicki for a one-yard touchdown in the final seconds of the Patriots’ wild upset win on Sunday.
It's never too early to start looking to bolster your lineup. Here are three options who should be priorities on the Week 8 waiver wire.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 7.
USC dropped to No. 24 after losing to Utah.
Bijan Robinson was started in 99% of Yahoo Sports fantasy football leagues on Sunday.