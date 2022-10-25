Gus Bradley: Sam Ehlinger has done a great job for us as the scout team quarterback

Myles Simmons
·1 min read

When Colts head coach Frank Reich announced Sam Ehlinger is taking over as the team’s QB1, he cited Ehlinger’s progress as the scout team QB as one of the factors.

On Tuesday, defensive coordinator Gus Bradley told reporters that he can tell Ehlinger is always trying to get better when running the show offense.

“When he goes against us, I think he’s always trying to get better,” Bradley said, via James Boyd of TheAthletic.com. “Whether we say, ‘Hey, We want to throw it to this guy,’ you can feel him kind of going through his progression as if he was the quarterback. He’s done a great job against us as far as when he is scouting for us and being the opposing quarterback.

“As far as his presence, I think that’s what you feel the most from him as a defensive coach. His poise, he goes through his progressions, his accuracy. So basically [that’s] what we’ve seen other than in training camp.”

Ehlinger has been with the Colts since the team selected him in the sixth round last year and he’s not yet thrown a regular-season pass.

In this year’s preseason, Ehlinger completed 83 percent of his passes for 289 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions. He finished at 10.0 yards per attempt.

