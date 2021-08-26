Gus Bradley: Denzel Perryman is a very good leader, very good pro

Needing to add depth at linebacker, the Raiders struck a deal on Wednesday to acquire Denzel Perryman from the Panthers.

Perryman spent the last four years playing under new Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley with the Chargers. So Perryman has the advantage of knowing the scheme once he arrives in Southern Nevada.

“Denzel, we have a lot of history with him just from our time back with the Chargers,” Bradley said in his Thursday press conference. “So he’s a very good leader, very good pro. He brings some explosiveness to us. He’s got very good instincts. He understands the package and what is asked of him. So we just need to create some more depth there because of some of the situations we’ve been in. So healthy and coming back in and able to play, he’ll be a good addition. I think he’ll fit in well with that group, too.”

Perryman played 13 games for the Chargers last year with six starts. He finished the season with 48 total tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble.

In five seasons, Perryman has appeared in 69 games with 51 starts.

